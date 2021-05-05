After over two decades, Ben Haddox departs Cedar Creek

For over two decades, Ben Haddox, has been the face of Cedar Creek athletics. During his 23 years of service to the school, he’s served as the Head Football Coach, Head Baseball Coach, and Athletic Director.

However, on Wednesday Haddox announced he is stepping away from coaching.

The Ruston native recently purchased National Jewlery in Ruston, and looks to spend more time with family.

Haddox tells NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian why now is the right time to step down.

” … The school was so fortunate to allow me to coach the baseball season, allow me to finish the school year, ” says Haddox. “And, it was something that we hoped to keep that relationship going. And, we will obviously miss it. My kids are staying there. And, I’m still the biggest Cedar Creek sports fan you’re goign to find. It was the best thing first and foremost for my family and secondly for the school and our kids that they move in a different direction.”