Louisiana Tech (2-2) defeats ULM (2-3) for the ninth game in a row, first dating back to the 2008 season.

Former Bulldogs head coach, and current Warhawk sideline general, Keith Richard, hoped to lead his team to their first win in Ruston since 1981.

Five different LA Tech players scored in double-figures. The ‘Dogs were led by Isaiah Crawford, who recorded 17 points. ULM’s Tyreke Locure scored a Warhawk-high 18.

First-year Tech head coach, Talvin Hester, saw his bench players outscore ULM 34-19, and outrebound his opponent, 42-25.

Louisiana Tech will travel to Huntsville, Alabama to visit Alabama A&M, before facing Samford and Tennessee Southern for a two-game set in Birmingham, beginning Wednesday.

The Emerald Coast Classic will continue for ULM. The Warhawks will play in Niceville, Florida against Omaha on Friday. And, they’ll play either Southern or Loyola (Maryland) on Saturday.