After a successful season at Hinds Community College, Cedar Creek alum Brooks Auger signs with Mississippi State

It’s been over a year since we checked in with Cedar Creek alum, Brooks Auger. Last time we spotted him, he was signing to extend his baseball career at Hinds Community College. Now he’s off to play for Mississippi State.

In a private ceremony on Monday, Auger signed a letter of intent to play baseball for the Bulldogs. Saying yes to Starkville was no easy task. Half of his six offers were from Louisiana schools.

In his one season at Hinds, the former Cougar two-sport star finished 7-1 with a 2.88 earned run average. This includes 53 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings.

“A lot of guys in [junior college] catch people’s eyes sometimes, ” says Auger. “Their coach reached out to my coach at Hinds and asked a couple of questions about me. Through people making posts on Twitter or a Facebook post or a random newscast, I guess. People just hear through the wind sometimes. People know people.”