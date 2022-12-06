It’s been a tough last two Decembers for Union Parish football. There was the 50-0 loss to Madison Prep in the 2020 Class 3A title game. In 2021, the Farmers fell short to rival Sterlington, 26-24.

It’s a new chapter this season. The No. 3 ranked Joe Spatafora led bunch, from Division III non-select will draw No. 1 Many, Saturday at 3:30. It’s worth noting that the Farmers topped the Tigers, 42-32, on the road to open the 2021 season.

However, this season Many is undefeated. And, these Union Parish seniors not only hope to hand the Tigers their first loss. But, also win the program’s first championship since 2013.

“We got to focus, I mean focus, ” says Union Parish running back, Trey Holly. “Last two years, we were focused. But, I mean, obviously we weren’t, because we lost the game. So, this year, I’m trying to keep my team even more focused.”

“Just go back, and finished what we started. That’s the mentality, ” says Union Parish defensive back, Cam Hill.

“All we know we got to do a job other teams never finished, ” says Tio Traylor, Union Parish defensive end. “This group of seniors, we got to finish this year. We got to go out.”