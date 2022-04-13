High school football will be here before you know it, but storylines surrounding the sport prove to be year-round.

On Wednesday, it was announced that ‘Bayou Jamb‘ will depart Monroe for Ruston. The news was first reported by the K104 Scoreboard Show.

BREAKING SPORTS: After a 16-year run at ULM's Malone Stadium, the annual high school football Bayou Jamb is moving to Louisiana Tech. The 2-day event will include 12 area teams and play on August 26-27th at Joe Aillet Stadium. Here's the lineup: pic.twitter.com/HuowRGnipM — k104scoreboardshow (@k104scoreboard) April 13, 2022

No official reason has been announced for the move.

The two-day event begins on Friday, August 26 and runs through the 27th.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26TH

ST. FRED’S VS. MANGHAM (5:30)

OAK GROVE VS. OUACHITA (7:00)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27TH

JONESBORO-HODGE VS. FRANKLIN PARISH (1:00)

OCS VS. JENA (3:00)

CEDAR CREEK VS. EVANGEL (5:00)

WEST MONROE VS. RUSTON (7:00)