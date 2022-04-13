High school football will be here before you know it, but storylines surrounding the sport prove to be year-round.
On Wednesday, it was announced that ‘Bayou Jamb‘ will depart Monroe for Ruston. The news was first reported by the K104 Scoreboard Show.
No official reason has been announced for the move.
The two-day event begins on Friday, August 26 and runs through the 27th.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 26TH
ST. FRED’S VS. MANGHAM (5:30)
OAK GROVE VS. OUACHITA (7:00)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27TH
JONESBORO-HODGE VS. FRANKLIN PARISH (1:00)
OCS VS. JENA (3:00)
CEDAR CREEK VS. EVANGEL (5:00)
WEST MONROE VS. RUSTON (7:00)