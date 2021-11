After a dozen seasons, a new voice will be heard in the Grambling baseball locker room.

James Cooper is headed to the pros. In an announcement, made on the Tigers’ Twitter account, Cooper addressed those who supported him.

Thank you @CoachCoop9 for all your contributions to Grambling State University and the baseball program… We wish you the best of luck in your new opportunity #GramFam #ThisIsTheG pic.twitter.com/KKJ6aYXQNb — GSU_Tigers (@GSU_TIGERS) November 9, 2021

The Cullen, Louisiana native tells NBC 10 Sports he’s taking a job within the New York Yankees.

During his 12 seasons in Grambling, he finished 140-129 in SWAC play. Cooper was named the SWAC ‘Coach of the Year’ in 2010 and 2017.