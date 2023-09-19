GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Grambling State University continues to set the bar with its partnership extension with Adidas. The Sneaker Company dropped Its latest Originals’ College-Inspired ‘Rivalry’ Collection. Featuring Grambling along with 5 power five schools.

“I’m not surprised because this is Grambling and this is what we do!” says Dr. Trayvean Scott, Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics at Grambling State.

In the Anniversary of 50 Years of Hip Hop, the Infamous Run DMC Song “My Adidas” GramFam is thrilled to elevate their sneaker game by rocking the “Black and Gold.”

“You know that collaboration with Adidas, Hip-Hop and Grambling, they’re all these things that is culture and that come together. I think that is what really set us apart!” says Grambling State President Rick Gallot. “We want to make sure that our student athletes have the very best to keep whatever competitive edge that they can have.”

Introducing our FIRST licensed lifestyle shoe!!



The Grambling State Rivalry Low features a retro '80s look that works for everything from the classroom to kickoff



The latest Grambling-branded shoe from the Three Stripes brand not only marks the first but the only HBCU collaboration with the sneaker company.

Adidas has been a leader within sports and black culture as a cultivator and innovator in collaboration in 1986 with rap group RUN DMC to 2016 with Kanye West and most recently in 2023 with Grambling State.

GSU fans and HBCU sneakerheads can tap into their game-day gear with the latest drip.

The “Grambling State” Adidas Rivalry Low is currently available at adidas.com, with the sticker price at $110 USD.

A Five-Year Extension Between Adidas And Grambling State University Has Been Announced



Earlier in 2023, shortly of the renewed five-year partnership that started on July 1, Grambling debuted the officially licensed Grambling State University x D.O.N. Issue No. 4 exclusive colorway.

The Grambling State D.O.N. Issue #4 IS HERE!



Built for Tigers- our first licensed footwear product with adidas is now available to shop!



The shoes first were first debuted at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game and worn by Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Donovan Mitchell.

Donovan Mitchell in the D.O.N. 4 “Grambling State Shoes ” during NBA All-Star Game (Photo by HBCU Premier Sports & More)

Below you can check out the rest of the collection with the five specific schools: Grambling State University, University of Miami, University of Nebraska, Texas A&M and the University of Washington.