WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University and Adidas have collaborated with the newest drops of the Adidas first edition of the Grambling State Ultra Boost 1.0 sports shoe.

In case you missed it Grambling State Athletics announced the new kicks becoming available the morning of Saturday, July 15th.

The latest kicks are sporting the Grambling State’s Black and Gold colorway along with the “G” logo.

GramFam can now sport the new shoes during the new sports year as college football season returns in seven weeks.

GSU Football kicks off their 2023 campaign at the Brick City Classic versus Hampton University on Sept 2nd in Harrison, New Jersey at the Red Bull Arena.

Kick-off is set for 2 p.m.