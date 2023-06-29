RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The summer basketball season continues to heat up as the ladies on the hardwood from WBBP AAU Girls’ Basketball team are halfway through their travel ball season.

The team ranges from 5th through the 10th grade, the girls have been competing in different tournaments throughout the southern regions of the country.

From New Orleans to Dallas, and will be making their rounds in Kentucky and Atlanta next month.

Head girls’ basketball coach of the Williams Brothers Basketball Program (WBBP) and the Carroll High School Lady Bulldogs Reggie Williams will be hosting the Top of the Boot Classic during Fourth of July Weekend.

It’s the second year the tournament has returned to Ruston since the pandemic.

“We’ve been putting on this tournament for several years, Says Coach Williams.” He adds, we started the year before covid and covid knocked us out as it did for everybody else. We’ve been kind of getting back on our feet, and the Top of the Boot Classic is basically what it is Northeast Louisiana Top of the Boot and right now we have this is our second time doing it. We’ve been doing pretty good for a local program, and a lot of times we got the big companies that community tournaments. So we wanted to do that actual round so he promises to be awesome and good competition, says Williams”

The tournament will tip off Saturday, July 1st at the Ruston Sports Complex and run through July 2nd.