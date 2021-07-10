A Wild Day at the Ballpark for One Bossier City T-Ball Team

The Louisiana state t-ball tournament has been raging on in Ruston this weekend.

Teams from all over the state have been competing for the championship on Sunday.

In the most exciting game of the weekend, the Bossier Americans All-Stars took a thrilling 27-26 victory on the strength of an extra inning walk-off 2-run home run by Ethan Williams.

After the game, Williams received the game ball from manager Tony Ailstock.

Bossier defeated Alexandria in their third game of the day to move on to play Sunday, and a chance at winning it all later in the day.