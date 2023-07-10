GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A parade of stars walked the red carpet inside the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center at Grambling State University. 11 former player student-athletes who made significant contributions to college sports at GSU and beyond. Have now been inducted into the Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame Saturday evening.

One of the newest members inducted into this year’s Legends class is former Jena Giants wide receiver and tight end, Jason Hatcher. Where he lettered in football and basketball plus in his senior year he earned all-state honors.

“The expectations were high when I got here tired when I got here, and the expectations to go to the league so it push me even more just made it and I had to make it so I’m happy I was able to make it to the league and have a successful career for 10+ years, says Hatcher.”

The All-Swac and National Football League (NFL) Pro Bowler expressed this moment being one of the biggest stages he’s been on.

“Just to be amongst a lot of great people before me cause the cold shack Doug was my mentor when I was here I’m just soaking it all Lynn I’ve been on plenty of big stages playing for the Dallas Cowboys but I think this yeah by far is the biggest stage I’ve ever been on, says Hatcher.”

The Legends class has continued to expand each year with the addition of women’s basketball, golf, plus track and field.

Richard Brown became the first African American to earn a PGA Master professional designation in May of 2018. His induction also makes him the first golfer ever to be inducted into the Grambling legends sports Fall of Fame.

“It’s surreal to be honest with you, because when I came to Grambling in 77. I knew of the legacy but then watching all of these great athletes do their thing back in the 70s and now being here and inducted it’s hard for me to fathom the Norman of the situation but hopefully, I’ll be able to represent the legends as best I can, says Brown.”

Grambling Women’s basketball player Shrieka Evans is the sixth athlete to be inducted into the Hall of Fame from Women’s basketball.

“It’s an honor and proud moment you know how to come from here and set the stage i hope i made them proud and set the standard moving forward, says Evans.”

The Lisbon native was the NCAA Division I women’s 3-point leader in 2000-2001 and in the same season, she led the team in scoring, steals, and blocks. Cementing her name in the record books.

“To be considered a Legend is such a humbling experience, I’m still in shock to know how many people have come before me could’ve been. For them to choose me it’s such a humbling experience, I still feel like I’m not worthy. I’m very grateful that someone felt that I was, says Evans.”

From the hardwood to the track and field former coach of the Lady Tigers track team Evert “Edwin” Stevens was honored at the ceremony for his contributions to both track and football.

Steven’s Wife was in attendance to accept his recognition and spoke about the kind of person he was during his time at Grambling.

“He looked out for the student-athletes. He loves doing what he did, and more than he really cared about people, said Mrs. Stevens.”

Stevens led his Lady Tigers to a Women’s Track and Field Southwestern Athletic Conference championship in 1975.

Four Lady Tigers from the 1982-1985 Women’s Track and Field 4×400 relay team. Were in attendance for the honor of Head Coach Ed Steven.



“He had our back and he just had us and I couldn’t miss this for the world, says Revah Knight.”

Alongside Recah Knight was Gail Emmanuel of the relay team shared what it meant to be back at GSU with her former teammates for the special moment.

“I’m happy to honor Coach Stevens, I would not have missed it for the world. He was a dad, he was everything, we kind of came here culturally shocked. He had our back, says Emmanual.”

The full list of the former athlete who were inducted into the Class of 2023 Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame are listed below.

Presentation by Category:

Baseball:

Courtney Duncan and James Thompson

Basketball:

Shrieka Evans and Kenneth Skyes

Golf:

Richard Brown

Football:

Jason Hatcher, Jesse O’Neal, Andre Robinson and Jimmy Roe

Contributor

Thomas Moorehead and Evert Edwin Stevens