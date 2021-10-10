A Hail Mary Sunday for Jameis Winston and the New Orleans 33 – 22 Victory

The Hail Mary saints was pretty much the highlight of what took place up in P.G. County Maryland the New Orleans Saints away this Sunday getting their second road win of the season beating the Washington football team

Jameis winston faced off against taylor heinicke as both teams look to get over .500…

Jameis winston was 15 for 30 passing completion on 279 yards with 4 touchdowns and one interception

Alvin kamara had 16 carries for 71 yards with one touchdown and hail mar—quez callaway

Had 4 total receptions for 85 yards and 2 touchdowns

Highlight of the game was ——-

Minutes before half time game is tied 13 to 13 saints would have possession and a hail mar…Quez!

8 seconds left in the half…

Winston throws a hail mary….and marquez callaway comes down with it for the hail mary catch 49 yard touchdown..

Jameis shared his thoughts the hail mary catch by teammate marquez callaway in a post game interview

“that was the spot we practiced on callaway made an amazing play i mean again plays like that all the glory period all the glory belongs to god period that was awesome to get some monteum to get into the half and we just throw it to spot and he wanted it and he went and got it”

Saints with the bounce back victory of 33 to 22 at FedEx field stadium

Up next saints have their bye week and then visit Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks on October 25th for Monday Night football.