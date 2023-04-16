MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — ULM scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead and held off South Alabama’s rally for its fourth-straight win, 7-6, on Friday night at Lou St. Amant Field.

ULM softball drops its series opener against Sun Belt Conference opponent Southern Miss. Hannah Borden for the Golden Eagles launch a two-run homer to get Southern Miss on the boards and hold off ULM for the 2-0 win on Friday evening at ULM Softball Complex.

ULM Softball returns to the mound for game 2 Saturday, April 15. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. ULM Baseball also hosts game 2 versus South Alabama with the first pitch at 2 p.m.