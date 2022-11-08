BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A total of 7.58 million viewers tuned in to the LSU vs. Alabama football game on ESPN on Saturday, Nov. 5.

“The sixth-most watched regular season college football game on ESPN ever and highest since 2016,” LSU Football said Tuesday.

Death Valley shook the ground twice during the game. Noise from Tiger fans resulted in two small earthquakes registering on a seismograph at the LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics.

The LSU vs. Alabama final score was 32-31 in overtime.