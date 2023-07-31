Ruston, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Ruston Sports Complex is hosting the 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series through August 9th, and the elimination rounds has the competition heating up fast.

Teams like Tennessee and Texas were the main topic od today after the great showing they put on. Plenty friends and family were in attendance to cheer on the young stars as each big play happened in an instant.

Some talented teams from other states like North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida have already been eliminated in previous rounds, but the Dixie World Series is also about learning sportsmanship and never letting a player or team hang their head.

Tennesse’s team managed to pull off the 9-2 victory and advance to the Division II “O” Zone Championship Game August 1st at 10:30 A.M. The Division II AAA Championship Game will also be underway just 30 minutes prior at 10:00 A.M. in the next ball field over.