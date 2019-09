In high school football, two rivals separated by five minutes meet Friday evening, Sterlington and Ouachita Christian (OCS).

The Panthers edged the Eagles last year, winning 22-20, along with winning the 2017 meeting.

Last week, both teams are coming off blowout victories.

Lee Doty’s crew defeated Logansport, 43-7. The last team to defeat the Tigers at home, was St. Mary’s, led by Coach Doty in 2014.

Coach Steven Fitzhugh’s team defeated Arcadia, 49-14.