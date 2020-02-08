11 LSU wins pitcher’s duel vs #13 Oklahoma St

The LSU Softball team improved to 2-0 on the young season with their second straight one-run win, this time besting Oklahoma State, 1-0.

LSU starting pitcher Shelby Wickersham allowed just four hits and struck out four batters in six innings pitched.

The Tigers would finally push a run across in the bottom of the sixth inning, thanks to a Georgia Clark RBI single to bring in Savannah Stewart.

LSU will play a doubleheader on Saturday — vs Florida A&M (1:30pm) & vs Oklahoma State (4pm).

For all of your highlights & all things LSU, tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation.