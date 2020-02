(WVLA/WGMB) — LSU right fielder, Daniel Cabrera, is ready for his new role, after being passed the #8 jersey.

What does this honor mean to him?

The New Orleans native says he grew up admiring the Tigers before him who wore that number, honoring the leader of the team.

Geaux Nation’s Brooke Kirchhofer sat down with the rising star to get his thoughts on the honor & the upcoming season.

Click the video provided for more…