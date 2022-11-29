School closures in the ArkLaMiss due to bad weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to the upcoming inclement weather, several schools in the ArkLaMiss will be closing. For a list of those schools, be sure to view the table below.

School LocationTime
Franklin Parish Public Schools Franklin Parish, La 12 PM
West Carroll Parish SchoolsWest Carroll Parish, La2 PM
East Carroll Parish SchoolsEast Carroll Parish, La12 PM
Richland Parish SchoolsRichland Parish, La 1 PM
Morehouse Parish SchoolsMorehouse Parish, La11:45 AM
Concordia Parish Schools Concordia Parish, La11:45 AM
Tensas Parish SchoolsTensas Parish, La12:30 PM
Ouachita Parish SchoolsOuachita Parish, La1:30 PM
Monroe City SchoolsMonroe, La1:45 PM
Caldwell Parish School DistrictCaldwell Parish, La1:30 PM
Catahoula Parish School District Catahoula Parish, La11:45 AM
Louisiana Delta Community CollegeMonroe, La1:30 PM

Be sure to check the page as we continue to update.

