School closures in the ArkLaMiss due to bad weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to the upcoming inclement weather, several schools in the ArkLaMiss will be closing. For a list of those schools, be sure to view the table below.

School Location Time Franklin Parish Public Schools Franklin Parish, La 12 PM West Carroll Parish Schools West Carroll Parish, La 2 PM East Carroll Parish Schools East Carroll Parish, La 12 PM Richland Parish Schools Richland Parish, La 1 PM Morehouse Parish Schools Morehouse Parish, La 11:45 AM Concordia Parish Schools Concordia Parish, La 11:45 AM Tensas Parish Schools Tensas Parish, La 12:30 PM Ouachita Parish Schools Ouachita Parish, La 1:30 PM Monroe City Schools Monroe, La 1:45 PM Caldwell Parish School District Caldwell Parish, La 1:30 PM Catahoula Parish School District Catahoula Parish, La 11:45 AM Louisiana Delta Community College Monroe, La 1:30 PM

Be sure to check the page as we continue to update.