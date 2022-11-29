School closures in the ArkLaMiss due to bad weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to the upcoming inclement weather, several schools in the ArkLaMiss will be closing. For a list of those schools, be sure to view the table below.
|School
|Location
|Time
|Franklin Parish Public Schools
|Franklin Parish, La
|12 PM
|West Carroll Parish Schools
|West Carroll Parish, La
|2 PM
|East Carroll Parish Schools
|East Carroll Parish, La
|12 PM
|Richland Parish Schools
|Richland Parish, La
|1 PM
|Morehouse Parish Schools
|Morehouse Parish, La
|11:45 AM
|Concordia Parish Schools
|Concordia Parish, La
|11:45 AM
|Tensas Parish Schools
|Tensas Parish, La
|12:30 PM
|Ouachita Parish Schools
|Ouachita Parish, La
|1:30 PM
|Monroe City Schools
|Monroe, La
|1:45 PM
|Caldwell Parish School District
|Caldwell Parish, La
|1:30 PM
|Catahoula Parish School District
|Catahoula Parish, La
|11:45 AM
|Louisiana Delta Community College
|Monroe, La
|1:30 PM
Be sure to check the page as we continue to update.