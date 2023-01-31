School Closures in the Ark-La-Miss due to incoming Inclement Weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With inclement weather taking place in the Ark-La-Miss area, school closures have been announced by officials. To view those closures, take a look at the table below.
|School
|Location
|Day
|El Dorado School District
|El Dorado, Ark.
|2/1/2023
(Alternate Method of Instruction)
|Morehouse Parish
|Bastrop, La.
|2/1/2023
|Beekman Charter
|Bastrop, La.
|2/1/2023
|Columbia Christian School
|Magnolia, Ark.
|2/1/2023
|Magnolia Public School District
|Magnolia, Ark.
|2/1/2023
|Emerson-Taylor-Bradley School District
|Taylor, Ark.
|2/1/2023
|Camden Fairview School District
|Camden, Ark.
|2/1/2023
|Harmony Grove
|Benton, Ark.
|2/1/2023
|Southern Arkansas Tech
|East Camden, Ark.
|2/1/2023
|Southern Arkansas University
|Magnolia, Ark.
|2/1/2023
|Union Parish
|Farmerville, La.
|2/1/2023