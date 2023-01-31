School Closures in the Ark-La-Miss due to incoming Inclement Weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With inclement weather taking place in the Ark-La-Miss area, school closures have been announced by officials. To view those closures, take a look at the table below.

SchoolLocationDay
El Dorado School DistrictEl Dorado, Ark.2/1/2023
(Alternate Method of Instruction)
Morehouse Parish Bastrop, La.2/1/2023
Beekman Charter Bastrop, La. 2/1/2023
Columbia Christian SchoolMagnolia, Ark.2/1/2023
Magnolia Public School DistrictMagnolia, Ark. 2/1/2023
Emerson-Taylor-Bradley School DistrictTaylor, Ark.2/1/2023
Camden Fairview School DistrictCamden, Ark.2/1/2023
Harmony Grove Benton, Ark.2/1/2023
Southern Arkansas Tech East Camden, Ark.2/1/2023
Southern Arkansas University Magnolia, Ark.2/1/2023
Union Parish Farmerville, La. 2/1/2023

