School Closures in the Ark-La-Miss due to incoming Inclement Weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With inclement weather taking place in the Ark-La-Miss area, school closures have been announced by officials. To view those closures, take a look at the table below.

School Location Day El Dorado School District El Dorado, Ark. 2/1/2023

(Alternate Method of Instruction) Morehouse Parish Bastrop, La. 2/1/2023 Beekman Charter Bastrop, La. 2/1/2023 Columbia Christian School Magnolia, Ark. 2/1/2023 Magnolia Public School District Magnolia, Ark. 2/1/2023 Emerson-Taylor-Bradley School District Taylor, Ark. 2/1/2023 Camden Fairview School District Camden, Ark. 2/1/2023 Harmony Grove Benton, Ark. 2/1/2023 Southern Arkansas Tech East Camden, Ark. 2/1/2023 Southern Arkansas University Magnolia, Ark. 2/1/2023 Union Parish Farmerville, La. 2/1/2023