School closures due to inclement weather

Magnolia School District Closed Thursday, February 3, 2022. Friday status will be determined later.

El Dorado School District The school district will move to virtual learning for Thursday, February 3, 2022. All campuses will be closed. All extracurricular activities for Thursday are canceled and will be rescheduled.

Crossett School District The school district will be closed Thursday, February 3, 2022. Students are required to complete their assignments in their Google classroom.

Camden Fairview School District Camden Fairview will be closed Thursday, February 3, 2022. No staff should report to the building. AMI packets were sent home with K-5 students. 6-12 students are required to log-in to Google classroom.