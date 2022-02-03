School closures due to inclement weather

Magnolia School DistrictClosed Thursday, February 3, 2022. Friday status will be determined later.
El Dorado School DistrictThe school district will move to virtual learning for Thursday, February 3, 2022. All campuses will be closed. All extracurricular activities for Thursday are canceled and will be rescheduled.
Crossett School DistrictThe school district will be closed Thursday, February 3, 2022. Students are required to complete their assignments in their Google classroom.
Camden Fairview School DistrictCamden Fairview will be closed Thursday, February 3, 2022. No staff should report to the building. AMI packets were sent home with K-5 students. 6-12 students are required to log-in to Google classroom.
Strong-Huttig School District The Strong-Huttig School District will be closed for on-site instruction on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Students are required to use AMI packets.

