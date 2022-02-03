School closures due to inclement weather

|Magnolia School District
|Closed Thursday, February 3, 2022. Friday status will be determined later.
|El Dorado School District
|The school district will move to virtual learning for Thursday, February 3, 2022. All campuses will be closed. All extracurricular activities for Thursday are canceled and will be rescheduled.
|Crossett School District
|The school district will be closed Thursday, February 3, 2022. Students are required to complete their assignments in their Google classroom.
|Camden Fairview School District
|Camden Fairview will be closed Thursday, February 3, 2022. No staff should report to the building. AMI packets were sent home with K-5 students. 6-12 students are required to log-in to Google classroom.
|Strong-Huttig School District
|The Strong-Huttig School District will be closed for on-site instruction on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Students are required to use AMI packets.