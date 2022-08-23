WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to inclement weather taking place for the next few days, officials have announced sandbag locations in the ArkLaMiss. For a list of sandbag locations, be sure to view the table below.
|Parish/County
|Address
|Richland Parish
|35 Lynn Gayle Robertson Rd., Rayville, La.
|Ouachita Parish
|3900 Westminister Ave., Monroe, La.
3504 Jackson St., Monroe, La.
2905 Renwick St., Monroe, La.
1700 Oaklawn Dr., Monroe, La.
501 Mane St., West Monroe, La.
|Jackson Parish
|301 Jimmie Davis Blvd, Jonesboro, La.