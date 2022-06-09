The best Dermstore conditioner for your hair type

Much like shopping for skin care, choosing the right conditioner requires taking several factors into consideration. Conditioner helps hair rehydrate after shampooing, but not all conditioners work the same way, nor are they all suitable for all hair types. How thick or thin your hair is, its curl type and its strength can all determine how well a conditioner will work for you. Here’s what to know as you choose your conditioner and the best Dermstore conditioners for a range of hair types.

How to choose a conditioner

Dry, damaged or brittle hair benefits from conditioners that offer extra hydration or heat protection to prevent additional damage, breakage and split ends. Look for conditioners that can restore lost moisture or offer smoothing properties.

If you have oily hair, you may be tempted to skip conditioner entirely, but balancing or volumizing conditioners can help moisturize hair without making it limp. The appearance of oily hair can also be minimized by applying conditioner only to the ends of your hair.

Color-treated hair needs conditioner for two reasons: to restore damage accumulated during color processing and to protect your color from fading. Conditioners for color-treated hair are formulated to strengthen hair strands, maintain your color and restore moisture.

Best conditioners on Dermstore

Top conditioner for dry and damaged hair

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

What you need to know: This specially formulated conditioner contains patented technology to repair breakage and add slip to prevent future damage.

What you’ll love: Prevent tangles, split ends and breakage with this conditioner’s silky slip. It leaves hair feeling soft and healthy.

What you should consider: The thick formula can weigh down thin or fine hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Dermstore

Top conditioner for dry and damaged hair for the money

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Super Moisture Conditioner

What you need to know: This restorative conditioner can decrease hair breakage in just two uses.

What you’ll love: It contains algae extract, argan oil and vitamin B to nourish and repair hair while delivering antioxidant protection. The formula hydrates hair and strengthens it to resist split ends and future damage.

What you should consider: Some users found that this conditioner wasn’t hydrating enough. The scent also gets mixed reviews.

Where to buy: Sold by Dermstore

Top conditioner for textured hair

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino and Shea Curl Defining Conditioner

What you need to know: The rice amino acids and botanical extracts in this conditioner help minimize frizz in high porosity hair.

What you’ll love: Shea butter softens and hydrates hair while rice amino acids and tomato fruit ferment seal the hair cuticle to protect hair and enhance curls’ definition. Ingredients such as bamboo extract and vitamin E give hair extra shine and bounce.

What you should consider: Some users felt like this conditioner wasn’t moisturizing enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Dermstore

Top conditioner for textured hair for the money

Living Proof Curl Conditioner

What you need to know: Get defined curl groupings with this high-tech conditioner.

What you’ll love: Living Proof’s Healthy Curl Complex uses biopolymer films and emollients to make curls manageable and defined. Amino acids help strengthen hair while shea butter softens and adds slip to help curls form healthy, bouncy groupings.

What you should consider: For some users, this conditioner only works when used with other Living Proof styling products.

Where to buy: Sold by Dermstore

Top conditioner for fine hair

Living Proof Full Conditioner

What you need to know: This jumbo-size conditioner contains Living Proof’s patented Healthy Hair Molecule for healthier, bouncy hair.

What you’ll love: It can give hair twice its usual volume thanks to amaranth peptides. Marine algae extracts and hemisqualane, a biodegradable silicone alternative, help protect hair from environmental damage while making it look shiny and soft.

What you should consider: It may not be hydrating enough for dry hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Dermstore

Top conditioner for fine hair for the money

Briogeo Blossom and Bloom Ginseng and Biotin Volumizing Conditioner

What you need to know: This conditioning treatment not only helps flat, limp hair look fuller, it encourages healthy hair growth over the long term.

What you’ll love: It contains maltodextrin, a natural sugar starch, to thicken and separate hair strands for more volume. Ginseng, ginger, biotin and collagen help promote stronger hair and a healthier scalp.

What you should consider: Some users found this increased tangling.

Where to buy: Sold by Dermstore

Top conditioner for color-treated hair

dpHue Cool Blonde Conditioner

What you need to know: This purple conditioner counters brassy tones in blonde hair and adds shine.

What you’ll love: It can be used weekly or as often as needed to preserve your hair color. Along with violet pigments that color-correct brassiness without staining your shower, it contains silk proteins to soften and strengthen hair.

What you should consider: While it’s good at maintaining blonde color, it could be more moisturizing, and some users struggled with detangling their hair after using it.

Where to buy: Sold by Dermstore

Top conditioner for color-treated hair for the money

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Banana Coconut Nourishing Superfood Conditioner

What you need to know: This conditioner draws inspiration from fruit smoothies, nourishing hair with superfoods such as acai.

What you’ll love: Nutritious foods such as banana, coconut and mango pack this conditioner with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals to restore and support hair.

What you should consider: The thick formula can be difficult to fully rinse out.

Where to buy: Sold by Dermstore

Top conditioner for sensitive skin

Sachajuan Scalp Conditioner

What you need to know: This cleansing conditioner contains dandruff-fighting ingredients as well as soothing botanical extracts for scalp relief.

What you’ll love: Rosemary oil, menthol, ginger extract and oat help soothe the scalp and restore moisture balance. Leave it on for up to five minutes for relief from itchiness and flaking, plus smoother, healthier hair.

What you should consider: It may not be effective for all scalp conditions.

Where to buy: Sold by Dermstore

Top conditioner for sensitive skin for the money

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe and Oat Milk Ultra-Soothing Conditioner

What you need to know: Treat your hair and scalp to this conditioner specially formulated for those with ingredient sensitivities.

What you’ll love: Aloe vera, oat milk and green tea extract help soothe, nourish and protect the scalp and hair. To make it suitable for sensitive skin, this hypoallergenic conditioner contains no fragrance, essential oils, lactose, soy or gluten.

What you should consider: Some users wished the formula was more moisturizing, and the pump can be difficult to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Dermstore

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.