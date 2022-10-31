Star Wars toys from Funko Pop

Funko Pop toys are highly collectable and a firm favorite with kids and adults alike. Funko Pop Star Wars toys are an especially big hit, featuring the best-loved characters from the Star Wars universe, along with some lesser-known figures.

Whether you want to collect these toys yourself or are buying for someone you know who loves Star Wars, you have plenty of options to choose from. In fact, there are almost too many options. Learning about the Best Funko Pop Star Wars toys on offer will help you with your purchase.

What are Funko Pop toys?

Funko Pop toys are vinyl figurines of characters â€” and occasionally objects â€” from pop culture. They measure around 4 inches tall and have a distinctive cartoonish style with big heads and large, widely-spaced eyes. They don’t have moveable joints or other actionable pieces. They’re simply for collecting and displaying. For more information, take a look at the guide to Funko Pop toys at BestReviews.

Which Star Wars characters are featured in Funko Pop toys?

If you’re looking to buy Funko Pop Star Wars toys, you might be wondering what parts of the Star Wars franchise they depict. You can find toys from all of the Star Wars movies â€” the original late 70s and early 80s movies â€” episodes IV to VI â€” the prequel films of the late 90s and early 2000s â€” episodes I to III â€” and the recent sequels to the original movies â€” episodes VII to IX. Plus, there are toys from some other parts of the franchise, such as the “Clone Wars” animated series and the recent live-action series “The Mandalorian.”

Best Funko Pop Star Wars toys

Funko Pop Star Wars: Princess Leia

A classic Princess Leia figure, depicting the character as she was in the original movies, with her iconic side buns and carrying a blaster. If you’re looking for a solid Princess Leia figurine, this is the one to opt for.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Star Wars: Endor Han

This Funko Pop figure features Han in the outfit he was wearing on Endor in “Return of the Jedi,” complete with his blaster in hand. It’s a perfect choice for anyone looking to create a basic lineup of the main characters from the original films.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Star Wars: Hoth Luke Skywalker

Wrapped up warm, this tiny Luke Skywalker is ready to fight alongside the Rebel Alliance at their base on the ice planet Hoth. This is a recognizable look from “The Empire Strikes Back,” making it a great collector’s piece. It even comes with a matching enamel pin.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Series Flocked Chewbacca

Everyone’s favorite wookie, Chewbacca, is the star of this special edition figure designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “The Empire Strikes Back,” depicting the battle at Echo Base. It has a soft flocked finish and is slightly larger than your average Funko Pop figure, measuring roughly 6 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Star Wars: Clone Wars Yoda

One of the wisest and oldest Jedi, Yoda, plays a big part in Luke’s training in the original movies, but this version of the character is from the Clone Wars series. This version of Yoda wears his Jedi robes and carries his stick.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Star Wars: Darth Vader

No Star Wars Funko Pop collection would be complete without the main antagonist of episodes IV to VI, Darth Vader. This figure is of Darth Vader standing, holding his red lightsaber, in the classic Funko style, ultimately making him look more cute than intimidating.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Star Wars: Han Solo in Carbonite

A little different from your average Pop figure, this one features Han Solo frozen in a block of carbonite. This is an iconic plotline from the end of “The Empire Strikes Back” and the beginning of “Return of the Jedi,” so it’s a great option for anyone who already has the more basic Star Wars Funko Pop figures.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Star Wars: Wicket

Wicket is one of the brave Ewok warriors that live on the forest moon of Endor in “Return of the Jedi.” Although the Ewoks aren’t everyone’s favorites, some Star Wars fans have a soft spot for these cute but deadly fighters. This figure has the added bonus of coming with a matching enamel pin.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Star Wars: Luke Skywalker and Yoda

Luke Skywalker’s training in the ways of the Jedi is one of the turning points of the Star Wars franchise. This Funko Pop Star Wars toy features Luke carrying Yoda on his back during his training. It’s a great addition to anyone’s Star Wars collection.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back Princess Leia

Another great Princess Leia figure for fans of the original Star Wars movies, this was released to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the second film in the franchise. This toy features Leia in her getup from “The Empire Strikes Back” with her looped braid hairstyle, rather than the classic side buns.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Star Wars: Jakku Rey

Fans of the latest Star Wars films, episodes VII to IX, will love this figure of the films’ hero, Rey. This version of Rey is from Jakku in “The Force Awakens,” when she was still just at the beginning of her journey. The figure has a determined look on her face and wind in her hair, so it doesn’t feel too static.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Star Wars: Finn

Another of the heroes of the latest movies in the Star Wars franchise, Finn is a reformed Storm Trooper who goes on to help the rebels. This figure features Finn holding a blaster and sporting his iconic jacket.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Star Wars: Kylo Ren Supreme Leader

No Star Wars film would be complete without a solid antagonist, and Kylo Ren does the job well in episodes VII to IX. This version of Kylo Ren from “Rise of Skywalker” looks menacing, holding a lightsaber and ready to fight.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Star Wars: The Mandalorian

This Funko Pop Star Wars figure features The Mandalorian from the eponymous show. In this figure, he’s wearing his final armor, including his easily recognizable Mandalorian helmet.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Star Wars: The Child

The Child is undeniably adorable and the new darling of the Star Wars universe. The character features in The Mandalorian and is a toddler belonging to the same unnamed alien species as Master Yoda. With one hand raised, The Child appears to be using the force in this pose and is nicely detailed.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Star Wars: The Mandalorian Holding The Child

This figure is representative of later parts of The Mandalorian, when we see The Mandalorian, Din Djarrin without his helmet and holding The Child, Grogu. As it features both main characters in one figure, it’s an excellent addition to any collection.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.