LEWISVILLE, Texas (BUSINESS WIRE) — This holiday season, JCPenney ’s got your holiday by making it easier for America’s diverse, working families to shop the top gifts of the season with unrivaled product selection and value. There is no better way to mark the start of the festive season than with JCPenney’s annual Top 25 Toys list featuring products that are sure to top millions of wish lists this year, including LEGO®, Disney Collection, Hasbro®, Melissa & Doug®, Barbie® and NERF®. With over 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico, JCPenney is a one-stop retailer for the entire family’s holiday shopping needs.

“As families gather together this holiday season, we hope to help fill their homes with joy, comfort and peace. We strive to make the most wonderful time of year especially joyful for our youngest customers with a toy selection that makes it simple to find and gift the most desired items of the season at a value everyone will appreciate,” said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for JCPenney. “At JCPenney, our merchants have worked hard all year to curate an assortment of the top toys of the season to inspire shoppers of all ages.”

JCPenney wants to make it as easy as possible for shoppers to find the most desired toys of the season. In store, shoppers can peruse toy shops curated to inspire and amuse or browse the full product assortment from the comfort of their own homes at jcp.com. Whether in store, online, through the app or buy online and pick up in store, JCPenney’s got your holiday no matter when, where or how you shop.

The Top 25 Toys are highlighted below:

Favorite characters come to life

Inspiring imaginations

Timeless classics

High-tech toys

Hours of fun

When customers head to JCPenney this holiday season, they will find thoughtfully curated gift ideas for all ages. Visit our online Holiday Hub for the latest inspirations, toys, gifts and more beginning October 10, 2022, or shop Penney’s Playland for all toys now.

Joy. Comfort. Peace. JCPenney.

