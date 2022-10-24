Which Dumb and Dumber Funko Pop is best?

Released in December of 1994, the buddy comedy “Dumb & Dumber” became an instant success. It tells the story of Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dune, two kind but dim-witted best friends who set out on a cross-country trip to return a briefcase full of money left at the airport. Thinking she left it by accident, it was actually left as ransom money. What follows is a series of hilarious hijinks that made this movie so memorable.

It is no surprise that Funko has released vinyl Pop toys to represent these dumb yet lovable characters. Featuring their most notable moments like Lloyd in Tux, there is a Funko Pop for every “Dumb & Dumber” fan out there.

What to know before you buy a Dumb and Dumber Funko Pop

What is a Funko Pop?

Funko Pop Vinyls are Funko’s most popular line of products. Released in 2011, they quickly became best-selling collectible figures due to their wide range of licensed pop culture characters. Their oversized heads and wide eyes make them recognizable.

Style

Dumb & Dumber Funko Pop toys come in two different styles: standard and Ride. The standard Funko Pop vinyl figures are made of PVC plastic, which makes them durable. They sit at 4 inches tall and come in display cases. Pop Ride variations are based on notable vehicles featuring characters that already have standard Pop toys.

Display options

For collectors especially, Funko Pops are typically left inside the box to preserve their condition. Many opt to put them inside a protective case that further prevents damage. However, because they are meant to be displayed does not mean you can’t take them out of the box. Some prefer to remove them and display them in smaller spaces or pose alongside other Pops to form a scene.

What to look for in a quality Dumb and Dumber Funko Pop

Variations

Throughout the movie, Harry and Lloyd have several notable looks, which has resulted in several variations of Funko Pops. Variations include casual outfits, ski outfits and signature baby blue and orange tuxedos.

Chase: The Pops of Harry and Lloyd in their tuxedos offer chase variations, where both characters don’t have their top hats on. Lloyd holds a bottle of champagne, and Harry holds two wine glasses. These can only be purchased by chance, making them more valuable.

Ride: Both characters offer a Ride variation. Harry is featured in his Mutts Cutts van wearing his matching dog outfit, and Lloyd is riding the motorized bike that he gets after trading the van for it.

Packaging

Some would argue that the most important aspect of receiving any Funko Pop is the quality of the packaging. For collectors, pristine packaging maintains the value of a Pop and gives it a cleaner look while on display.

Authenticity

The best way to ensure the authenticity of a Funko Pop is to check the serial number. The figure itself will have a serial number either at the bottom of the head or foot and match the serial number on the outside of the box. If your figure has no serial number, chances are, it is inauthentic.

How much can you expect to spend on a Dumb and Dumber Funko Pop

Most Dumb & Dumber Funko Pops cost $11. This could vary slightly, depending on how long the POP! has been out, how popular it is and who is selling it. There are bundles available that include four Pops and two Ride variations, both costing around $40.

Dumb and Dumber Funko Pop FAQ

I have an idea for a Dumb & Dumber Funko Pop. Who can I suggest it to?

A: If you have a great idea for a new Pop, Funko would love to hear about it. On their website, you can go to their Figure and Product Suggestion page and submit your idea. You might see it made into a Pop one day.

What does it mean for a product to be vaulted?

A: Vaulted edition Funko Pops signify that those figures have been permanently retired. Though different versions of that particular Funko Pop may be released in the future, the packaging will be different so as not to confuse it with the retired version. Funko does this to add to the product’s collectibility.

How can I be kept up to date on new products?

A: Funko offers a Weekly Newsletter that will send you all the information on the new Pops coming out. They also keep fans updated via their social media platforms.

What’s the best Dumb and Dumber Funko Pop to buy?

Top Dumb and Dumber Funko Pop

Lloyd in Tux

What you need to know: This figure of Lloyd Christmas in his bright orange tuxedo is immediately recognizable to any “Dumb & Dumber” fan.

What you’ll love: This Pop features Lloyd in an orange tuxedo, top hat and cane. The style varies, meaning a chase variant is possible, which features Lloyd in his tuxedo popping a bottle of champagne.

What you should consider: There are some reports of the box coming damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Dumb and Dumber Funko Pop for the money

Keychain: Lloyd in Tux

What you need to know: This cute keychain of Lloyd in his orange tuxedo is the perfect addition to any set of keys, backpack or office space.

What you’ll love: Sitting at roughly 2 inches tall, you can conveniently place this keychain anywhere, making it easy to bring your favorite “Dumb & Dumber” character with you wherever you go.

What you should consider: Some reviewers report the box arriving damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ride: Harry with Mutts Cutts Van

What you need to know: This Funko Pop Ride features Harry in his Mutts Cutts van, zooming along to deliver some dogs he’s cleaned and clipped himself.

What you’ll love: Sitting at 7 inches tall, this fun variation offers intricate detailing. The fur on the van and Harry’s matching outfit are textured and perfectly mimic their movie counterparts.

What you should consider: This is one of the most expensive offerings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Keira Hulihan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.