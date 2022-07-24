LeapFrog has been making learning and developmental games since the 1980s and continues to pair play and learning with its products.

Which popular LeapFrog toys are best?

LeapFrog is a brand known for their interactive learning toys. It has produced plenty of fun and engaging educational products for kids over the years, but which ones have parents been most eager to get their hands on lately? Well, that depends on the subject. LeapFrog makes toys for reading, counting and so on. Broken down by those subjects, here are the most popular LeapFrog toys you can buy online now.

What is LeapFrog?

LeapFrog is a company that specializes in educational toys for children ranging from infants to first graders. LeapFrog toys combine education and play with technology and tactile components for an immersive learning experience. They produce interactive learning games, books and even stuffed animals.

How much do LeapFrog toys cost?

While some LeapFrog toys cost fewer than $15, most start at around $20 and can go up to around $50.

LeapFrog counting and numbers toys

LeapFrog Scout’s Learning Lights Remote Deluxe

What you need to know: Available in green or pink, this learning remote helps children 6 months to 3 years old learn numbers and shapes.

What you’ll love: It features LeapFrog’s “Scout” character as it goes through shapes, numbers and even weather. There’s music and songs plus the remote lights up.

What you should consider: Demo batteries are included, but you will need to get three fresh AAA batteries for use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

LeapFrog Chat and Count Smart Phone

What you need to know: This chat and count phone comes in two colors, providing music and number activities for children 18 months to 3 years old.

What you’ll love: The “phone” is perfect for little hands and has clear, big number buttons for easy use. A digital Scout or Violet dog will count along with kids as they learn their numbers.

What you should consider: The volume is on the quiet side, which can be frustrating. Demo batteries do come included, but you’ll need three fresh AAA batteries for use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

LeapFrog Number Lovin’ Oven

What you need to know: Here is a little toy oven offered in two colors for kids, focusing on counting and pretend-play for kids between the ages of 2 and 5.

What you’ll love: The oven comes with 16 ingredients and accessories for “baking” different dishes. Counting, time and even temperature are explored through play pretend.

What you should consider: Demo batteries included, but three fresh AAA batteries will be required.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

LeapFrog Count Along Cash Register

What you need to know: This green cash register comes with toy money and groceries so children 2 years old and up can practice counting, selling and buying.

What you’ll love: The register counts, talks and even sings. Kids can insert the coins in a count-along coin slot while playing grocery store, making for a fun, educational and immersive experience.

What you should consider: The cash register drawer can jam if overfilled. Demo batteries included, but three fresh AAA batteries will be needed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

LeapFrog reading and writing toys

LeapFrog Fridge Phonics Magnetic Letter Set

What you need to know: This set comes with 26 alphabet tiles for the refrigerator as well as a tile reader in yellow or pink so kids 2 to 5 years old can learn each letter one by one.

What you’ll love: The set promotes phonics and fine motor skills as well as vocabulary and coordination. There are also fun songs that can be activated with the different letters.

What you should consider: There aren’t too many features with this toy, and the letters don’t come with a storage back. Three AAA batteries are required but are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

LeapFrog My Own Leaptop

What you need to know: Available in two colors, this toy laptop is a fun computer introduction that helps teach letters and spelling for children between the ages of 2 and 4 years old.

What you’ll love: There are four different learning modes and 16 songs/melodies. Kids can pretend to send emails and learn how to spell their own names as well as animal names.

What you should consider: Screen brightness is not adjustable, and the set requires three AAA batteries that do not come included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

LeapFrog My Pal Scout

What you need to know: This 11-inch tall plush Scout character stuffed animal is a snuggly dog with tons of songs and activities for kids 6 months to 3 years old.

What you’ll love: Scout is soft and comforting, with over 40 songs and melodies for children to learn. The activities help teach kids words as well as how to express emotion.

What you should consider: You will need to get three AA batteries, as they do not come included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond

LeapFrog Mr. Pencil’s Scribble and Write

What you need to know: Mr. Pencil is designed for kids 3 to 7 years old and helps them learn how to trace and write letters.

What you’ll love: This toy is great for learning how to spell and matching sounds with letters. There’s a screen for tracing and a smiling pencil stylus. Two AA batteries come included.

What you should consider: The screen is a little dark and can be difficult to see.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

LeapFrog toys that cover lots of subjects

LeapFrog Learn and Groove Caterpillar Drums

What you need to know: This drum set is shaped like a friendly caterpillar and is designed to teach music, counting and songs to kids 6 months to 3 years old.

What you’ll love: Children can follow along or make up their own songs. The caterpillar features bright colors and lights plus wiggly feet.

What you should consider: Demo batteries come included but two fresh AA batteries will be required.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

LeapFrog LeapStart Preschool Success

What you need to know: LeapStart helps kids 3 to 7 years old learn reading, counting, problem-solving and more through booklets and an interactive stylus.

What you’ll love: The featured activities usually have multiple levels and are perfect for getting kids ready for preschool through the first grade. There’s audio and colorful imagery to help maximize engagement. Two AA batteries come included.

What you should consider: A computer and internet connection are required for all downloads, and if this is being given as a gift, it’s probably best to do all downloading before giving it to the recipient to save time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

LeapFrog RockIt Twist Handheld Learning Game System

What you need to know: Here is a handheld gaming system available in green or pink that is designed for kids 4 to 8 years old.

What you’ll love: There are great tactile features like dials and buttons. Kids can “grow” three virtual pets and play a variety of corresponding games and puzzles. This game promotes literacy, numbers skills and creative thinking. Rechargeable batteries come included.

What you should consider: It might be a redundant and limited toy if the child already has an iPad or tablet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

