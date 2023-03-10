LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Funding from the Louisiana State Cultural Districts Implementation Grant has provided an exciting new opportunity in the Lincoln Parish area. The Ruston Cultural District is currently in need of four artists for a mini-mural project on four transformer boxes.

The boxes vary in size but are approximately four feet by five feet. The goal of the project is to convert a common object in the district into a work of art to add visual interest.

Art submissions must be received by 5 PM, on April 10, 2023. Artists that are chosen for the project will receive a supply credit of $400 at Creative Exchange. Once the mural is complete, there is a $775 stipend.

The Mini Mural Project Committee will be in charge of reviewing submissions. Submissions are exclusive to residents of Lincoln Parish and students attending local universities.

Artists with a winning design will be notified by April 14th. Winning designs will be required to be completed by May 17th.

If you would like to participate in this project, be sure to CLICK HERE for the application. Photos of the boxes will also be available on the application.