Which Black and Decker weed eater is best?

Black and Decker has such a vast selection of tools that it can be challenging to find the best model for your needs. For instance, there are currently over three dozen Black and Decker trimmers available. To see what’s right for you, you must carefully consider the type of tasks you need to perform regularly.

The Black and Decker 12-Inch 20-Volt MAX 2-in-1 String Grass Trimmer/Lawn Edger is the best option for general use. It provides a balance of power, size, features, battery life and price to deliver a tool that is a solid option for many homeowners.

What to know before you buy a Black and Decker weed eater

How a Black and Decker weed eater works

A weed eater goes by many names. You can call it a string trimmer, a weed whip, a whipper snipper, a weed wacker, a line trimmer or a strimmer. No matter what you call it, though, all models work the same. A thin, durable nylon string spins rapidly, so it can slice through grass and weeds to give you a clean cut in areas you can’t reach with a lawnmower.

Corded vs. battery-powered

If you buy a corded Black and Decker trimmer, it means you will never run out of power, so you can work as long as you want. On the downside, the length of the power cord limits your range. On the other hand, a battery-powered model can trim anywhere as there are no restrictive cords. However, a battery makes the trimmer heavier, and batteries have a limited runtime. If you have a large property, you will need to tackle it in several sessions.

Straight vs. curved shaft

A straight shaft is a more durable design on a trimmer. It can also provide more power. The straight shaft gives you a longer reach and is better suited for getting under places, such as a deck. Conversely, a curved shaft on a trimmer makes it easier to carry, control and maneuver. However, Black and Decker only currently makes two models with a curved shaft since the design isn’t as durable.

What to look for in a quality Black and Decker weed eater

Cutting swath

The cutting swath tells you how much a trimmer can cut in one pass. The longer the length of the exposed trimmer string, the more you can cut. On the downside, a larger cutting swath means you won’t be able to get into narrow spaces. The cutting swath on Black and Decker trimmers ranges from 10 to 14 inches.

Adjustable ergonomic design

The best Black and Decker trimmers feature a pivoting handle, an ergonomic grip and an adjustable height. All three elements combine to provide the best and safest trimming experience. You do not want to be uncomfortable or bent over while working.

Battery and charger included

If you already have a Black and Decker battery and charger, you can save a great deal of money by purchasing just the tool. If you do not have a Black and Decker battery and charger, you get the most for your money by purchasing them with the tool as part of a set.

Battery power

Black and Decker trimmers use either a 20V battery or a 40V battery. The higher the voltage, the greater the power potential. Additionally, each battery has an amp-hour rating. In short, the higher the Ah number, the longer the battery will run between charging.

Multipurpose

Most Black and Decker trimmers can also function as edgers. The top model can be attached to a wheelbase and serve as a lawnmower as well.

How much you can expect to spend on a Black and Decker weed eater

Black and Decker trimmers start at just above $40 for a small, corded model. For a three-in-one cordless option that comes with a backup battery, you will spend roughly $150.

Black and Decker weed eater FAQ

Do I mow or trim first?

A. Either method works because there are benefits to each approach. When you trim first, it makes cleanup easier as the mower will take care of the trimmings. When you mow first, you know the exact height you need to trim and you can clearly see all the areas the mower couldn’t reach, so it is much easier to achieve neater results.

Is it hard to replace the trimmer string on a Black and Decker weed eater?

A. Not at all. While you could make it difficult and wind the new trimmer string by hand when you run out, Black and Decker has pre-wound spools that are easy to install. When you run out of trimmer string, remove the cover, pop off the empty spool, thread the string from the new spool through the appropriate hole and attach the new spool and cover. The entire process can be accomplished in under a minute.

What’s the best Black and Decker weed eater to buy?

Top Black and Decker weed eater

Black and Decker 12-Inch 20V MAX 2-in-1 String Grass Trimmer/Lawn Edger

What you need to know: This is one of Black and Decker’s most popular models for the homeowner.

What you’ll love: This cordless trimmer has a 12-inch cutting swath, is lightweight and easy to handle. The automatic feed means no bumping, while the adjustable handle lets you set a comfortable length to reduce back strain. With a quick adjustment, you can turn the trimmer into an edger.

What you should consider: While this is a great trimmer for the average homeowner, it is not meant for larger yards or heavy-duty tasks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Black and Decker weed eater for the money

Black and Decker 14-Inch Corded 2-in-1 String Grass Trimmer/Lawn Edger

What you need to know: If you are looking for a powerful electric trimmer that offers the best value, this model should top your list.

What you’ll love: This is a corded trimmer, so you never have to worry about running out of power. It has an automatic feed system for convenience, is lightweight and offers the widest cutting swath available on a Black and Decker machine. This two-in-one model quickly converts to an edger if needed.

What you should consider: The range is limited by the length of the extension cord.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Black and Decker 12-Inch 20V MAX 3-in-1 String Trimmer/Edger/Mower

What you need to know: This three-in-one model is the most versatile machine in Black and Decker’s trimmer line.

What you’ll love: This impressive tool is a trimmer, an edger and a mower. It comes with two batteries to give you a longer runtime. The adjustable length helps reduce back strain, while the adjustable deck ranges from 1.6 to 2.4 inches.

What you should consider: The battery life is a little short for mowing all but smaller yards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

