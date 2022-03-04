The best rollerblades for kids in 2021

Are you looking for a way to keep your kids active? Do you want a fun activity they can do almost anywhere? It’s worth considering kids’ rollerblades. These affordable skates are easy to carry around and give your kids a workout that’s on a par with jogging, without the impact. Kids’ rollerblades are specifically made to meet the challenges of children learning how to improve their balance, so there’s extra comfort and stability to keep them on their feet.

If you’re thinking about purchasing rollerblades for kids, you may have some questions about what features to look out for. Whether you want to know how they work or why they’re a must-have for kids, this handy buying guide covers everything you need to know about rollerblades. Our top recommendation is the Gonex Inline Skates with its supportive design and light-up features.

What to know about kids’ rollerblades

How kids’ rollerblades work

Kids’ rollerblades work just like adult ones do. Parents gravitate towards them because they help improve your kid’s balance and coordination skills while giving them a complete workout and fun exercise routine. What makes kids’ rollerblades more unique is their styling, as most incorporate some form of light-up functionality.

Advantages of kids’ rollerblades

If you’ve been struggling to get your kids to go outside and play with their friends, rollerblades may be a gamechanger for you. These skates give your kids a complete workout on par with jogging, without as much impact. While you’ll need to kit your kids out with a complete protective set of pads and a helmet, it’s usually easy for your kids to get the hang of rollerblading.

What to consider when buying kids’ rollerblades

Safety

Size

The last thing you want is to give your kids rollerblades that don’t fit their feet. It’s a good idea to keep an eye out for rollerblades with adjustable sizes, as kids’ feet grow quickly. Most models allow you to adjust the size by up to three sizes.

Comfort

Kids naturally have a few falls and bruises when they start rollerblading. Keep an eye out for models with additional cushioning and a functional heel cup to make it easier for them to skate.

Wheels

Unlike adult rollerblades, the kids’ versions are made using polyurethane wheels to be appropriately sized. Wheels usually won’t be the main thing you look at, but it’s good to remember that larger wheels give extra speed. Smaller wheels give extra control and are ideal for kids who want to do fancy tricks.

How much can you expect to spend on kids’ rollerblades?

You can expect to pay anything from $25-$100 on your kids’ rollerblades depending on the brand and features. You can expect to pay more for light-up wheels and adjustable sizing. If you’re willing to spend more, you can give your kids a more stable and durable set of rollerblades.

Kids’ rollerblades FAQs

What protection does my kid need while rollerblading?

A. Like any sport or physical activity, you can expect your kids to experience a few falls and bruises. At a minimum, you want to make sure your child is wearing a helmet at all times, specifically one that covers the back of your head in the event of a backward fall. Our things you can add are elbow, knee and wrist pads.

Do I need to carry out any maintenance on the rollerblades?

A. If you want to get the most out of your kids’ rollerblades – and keep them safe – you’ll need to give the skates some TLC. Make sure to wipe away any dirt with a damp cloth, using a brush to get to the hard-to-reach areas. Keep an eye out for any damage on the skates, particularly around the buckles and laces, while paying extra addition to the brake pads and wheels.

What are the best kids’ rollerblades to buy?

Top kids’ rollerblades

GONEX Inline Skates with Illuminating Lights

What you need to know: These kids’ rollerblades have a supportive design for hours of outdoor fun and a fun light-up element that every child will love.

What you’ll love: These rollerblades are easily adjustable for exact comfort. The rust-resistant frame with ABEC-7 bearings gives your kid a smooth ride with no noise. The light-up wheels are self-generating, so you don’t have to worry about batteries.

What you should consider: If your kid intends to use these rollerblades on a rough surface, look out for the wheels becoming loose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ rollerblades for the money

Osprey Girls Quad Skates

What you need to know: These secure and staple rollerblades are ideal for kids just starting with skating.

What you’ll love: This model has a comfortable and secure structure that makes it easy for your kid to learn the basics of rollerblading. The skates include extra cushioning to help absorb any knocks or falls. The straps have a safe-lock mechanism and strong chassis to help prevent ankle injuries.

What you should consider: While these are great for beginners, the plastic ankle snaps easily, so you’ll want to make sure your kid is careful with it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Aceshin Adjustable Inline Skates

What you need to know: You can easily adjust the size of these rollerblades to grow with your kid. You simply need to untie the Velcro strap and press down on the push button to expand the size of the skate. These skates feature neon lights that every kid will love.

What you’ll love: The interior of the skates has a breathable cloth for extra comfort, while the rubber brake and protective cap are designed to help beginners learn the basics of rollerblading.

What you should consider: The wheel and straps are not the most durable on the market, so they’ll need a little TLC to stay in working condition.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

