What are the best Puma golf pants?

Low golf scores stem from many things. The right swing and equipment go a long way, but the right apparel does, too. Looking good and feeling comfortable build confidence and allow for a full range of motion.

Golf pants come in many styles and are made from moisture-wicking material. Puma is one of the leading brands in golf apparel and offers multiple styles of golf pants for all climates and skill levels of golfer. For their lightweight versatility, the best Puma golf pants are the Puma Jackpot Golf Pants.

What to know before you buy Puma golf pants

Which style of fit do you need?

Puma offers four styles of golf pants.

Performance pants are cut to be relaxed through the thigh and lower leg for maximum comfort.

are cut to be relaxed through the thigh and lower leg for maximum comfort. Tailored pants are relaxed in the thigh but tapered in the lower leg for a more athletic look.

are relaxed in the thigh but tapered in the lower leg for a more athletic look. 101 fit pants are the most casually designed, with extra space at the hip and a slightly tapered lower leg.

are the most casually designed, with extra space at the hip and a slightly tapered lower leg. Jogger golf pants are also tapered but have a ribbed leg opening for extra hold.

What is the best length of golf pants?

The length of your golf pants is important. You want pants that cover your ankles and lay softly on your shoes, but you don’t want pants that fall underneath your shoes, getting tangled with your spikes and causing you to stumble.

What kind of climate do you play in?

Warmer climates require moisture-wicking material that helps you keep cool. Colder climates need thicker material to block wind and keep your legs warm. Most Puma golf pants have a water-resistant barrier that stands up to wet conditions or extra dewy mornings.

What to look for in quality Puma golf pants

Moisture wicking

Puma golf pants feature moisture-wicking material that draws sweat away from the body and places it on the surface of the pants to evaporate. This innovation is important for comfort in hot climates.

Material

Most Puma golf pants are made of polyester, which is lightweight and looks sleek. It also is water-resistant and helps keep golfers cool. The fabric is stretchable and won’t hinder lower-leg movement during your swing.

Four-way stretching

Puma golf pants feature four-way stretching, which lets the fabric stretch both horizontally and vertically. This allows for greater range of motion.

Colors

Most Puma golf pants come in basic solid colors, such as navy, white and tan. There are also other colors, such as gray and brown, for certain styles. These colors are meant to complement the bold patterns Puma golf shirts offer so that your fashion statement is distinct and attractive.

How much you can expect to spend on Puma golf pants

Most Puma golf pants cost $75-$95. The X line of golf pants runs on the low side, and Ultradry weather pants are the most expensive at over $200.

Puma golf pants FAQ

What are jogger golf pants?

A. Puma jogger golf pants are stylish and functional. They look like normal golf pants except they are tapered at the lower leg and have rolled elastic cuffs. This style is widely accepted on golf courses and even fashionable off the course.

What is the best way to wash Puma golf pants?

A. Puma golf pants are machine-washable, but it is recommended to use a low spin cycle and low-temperature drying. Dry cleaning and bleach are discouraged.

What are the best Puma golf pants to buy?

Top Puma golf pants

Puma Jackpot Golf Pants

What you need to know: These lightweight pants stand up to all weather conditions and keep you cool on hot days.

What you’ll love: The pants are made from moisture-wicking material. The hems are vented to fit snugly around your shoes. Pockets are located on the seams, and a silicone grip in the waistband holds your shirt in place. They have a button closure and zip fly.

What you should consider: There were some sizing issues reported regarding a tight fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Puma golf pants for the money

Puma Men’s 101 Golf Pants

What you need to know: This stylish design features Puma’s most stretchable fabric with a classic look.

What you’ll love: Made of polyester, these pants are lightweight and moisture-wicking. Puma’s 101 technology makes them extremely stretchable. There are hydromesh pocket bags and a hidden pocket near the zipper.

What you should consider: The tapered cut can be a bit snug through the thigh area.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Puma Golf Women’s 2020 Pwrshape Pant

What you need to know: These comfortable golf pants provide a perfect fit with the Pwrshape waistband.

What you’ll love: The 90-10 polyester-elastane blend provides flexibility. DryCell technology pulls sweat away to keep you dry. The high-stretch waistband includes inner shorts for a smooth appearance.

What you should consider: There were some concerns that lighter colors were see-through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

