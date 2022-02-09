Which golf winter gloves are best?

Every golfer knows, as long as the course is open, there’s little that will stop them from playing a well-deserved round. Of course, it helps to have every bit of protection when the weather drops below freezing. However, there’s a delicate balance between wanting to keep your body parts from freezing off and maintaining your swing. While insulated jackets, wool socks and ear-covers go a long way, many golfers neglect their hands until it’s too late. To keep your hands warm and grip strong during icy or wet conditions, consider the FootJoy Men’s WinterSof Golf Gloves. Even though they’re a little different at first, golf winter gloves are well worth the hassle to play year-round.

What to know before you buy golf winter gloves

Material

Like the best warm-weather gloves, winter golf gloves use a combination of materials in order to keep golfers warm. Generally, most manufacturers use thermal technology, such as fleece lining and synthetic leather, to insulate their gloves.

However, every glove will vary by brand, and it’s essential to double-check the thermal properties they use. For example, one pair might incorporate fleece lining with a water-resistant shell, and another might use a fleece backing instead.

In most cases, golf winter gloves will require both water-resistant and windproof material to be efficient. Additionally, gloves that use authentic or synthetic material provide a more pleasant feel.

Size

Due to the extra insulation, winter golf gloves are generally much thicker than what you’re used to. Most also have an extended knit or lined cuff to trap heat and keep out the cold air.

Getting the right fit is essential because it can impact your game. If the gloves are too small, they can restrict your grip and, ultimately, your control over your swing and club. Similarly, gloves that are too large can cause you to lose control of your grip.

You can find some brands that offer hybrid sizes, such as medium-large or double extra-large. The best method is to head to the nearest golf store and try on a few different sizes. The perfect fit should feel like a firm handshake, not like squeezing a lemon.

Color and durability

If you like gloves that are neon red or turquoise blue, you may be searching for quite a while. While you may be able to find some with a white finish or trim, most companies produce these gloves only in black. One could speculate that it’s because black absorbs more heat, or maybe it’s just the most popular color during winter.

What to look for in a quality golf winter glove

Grip

The issue with playing a round of golf in the winter is twofold. There’s the frigid air that numbs your fingers and potentially wet conditions that can make you lose your grip on your club.

That’s why the glove you select must have a solid grip while maintaining its warmth. These gloves will typically have some material on the palm, such as suede or leather, that allows a tight grip even in rainy conditions.

A solid grip is also important to minimize the vibrational feedback you receive every time you go to hit the ball. You’ll find that if the grip is even the tiniest bit loose, you’ll feel exaggerated levels of pain in your hands if you mishit the ball.

Dexterity

As mentioned earlier, winter golf gloves are generally thicker due to extra insulation layers. It pays to choose a seller or retailer that has a quality return policy, or you can go in person to test out the gloves before purchase.

You want to ensure you can swing your clubs with relative ease. Using a firmer grip may seem like the right idea, but your forearms will wear out quickly, and your swing will likely suffer as a result.

Wind resistance and water resistance

The two most prominent features that set winter golf gloves apart are wind and water resistance. The best winter gloves allow the golfer to play an entire round without feeling the need to remove them.

Water resistance prevents snow from seeping through to the interior of the gloves. Likewise, by having gloves with fleece backing or other windproofing, you can maintain almost complete control of your swing and play your best winter game.

How much you can expect to spend on golf winter gloves

Depending on the features and materials used, you can expect to spend between $15-$45 on a pair of quality golf winter gloves.

Best golf winter gloves FAQ

Will the longer cuffs on golf winter gloves affect my game?

A. The longer cuffs on golf winter gloves come from the warmer knit closure. The length may be uncomfortable at first, but it’s easy to adjust after a few swings with them on. Additionally, because more heat gets trapped in the gloves, you retain more control over your club.

Do I need golf winter gloves?

A. Although they may take a little getting used to, winter golf gloves will save your fingers when the temperatures drop below 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Some golfers continue to use summer gloves during winter weather, and they layer up with mittens and hand warmers. However, it can be said that the best winter golf gloves offer additional benefits — such as wind and wet weather protection — that no amount of layering can.

What are the best golf winter gloves to buy?

Top golf winter gloves

FootJoy WinterSof Golf Gloves

What you need to know: These FootJoy gloves are for the avid golfer intent on getting out on the course even in cool, wet conditions.

What you’ll love: The grip technology is already strong but gets firmer as the gloves get wetter. The gloves use waterproof nylon, and they have a layer of fleece on the back to help retain warmth and push out the cold.

What you should consider: There are no adjustable straps on these gloves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top golf winter gloves for the money

HJ Glove Winter Performance Golf Glove

What you need to know: If you love the feel of Cabretta leather and seek the same warmth provided by winter gloves, this is the pair for you.

What you’ll love: These gloves use tanned Cabretta leather specially insulated against cold weather and fleece to retain a flexible and secure grip. The lined cuffs also block harsh winds and trap heat.

What you should consider: When compared to other brands, these winter golf gloves have a slightly thicker feel to them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Callaway Golf Thermal Grip Golf Gloves

What you need to know: These lightweight winter gloves offer a classic aesthetic and warm design.

What you’ll love: This is the perfect pair for people who hate the bulky feel of winter gloves. The fleece interior and microfiber shell help keep your hands warm by shielding them from wind and water.

What you should consider: They lack an extended cuff, so cold air might leak in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

