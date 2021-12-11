Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defeats Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns 78 to 68 at Home Court

Ruston, LA (KTVE/KARD) —

LA Tech enters Saturday having won six of its last seven games, Bulldogs trailed Louisiana-Lafayette by 10 points in the first.

It wasn’t until the second half of the game Bulldogs picked up their momentum and took control of the game and defeated Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 78 to 69 on Saturday at Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston LA.

Cobe Williams had a career high 20 points, Amorie Archibald had 18 points for LA Tech and Kenneth Lofton Jr. Added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Bulldogs are now 7 and 2 overall.

Next game will be at home against LSU of Shreveport on Tuesday Dec 14th at 6:30pm at the Thomas Assembly Center