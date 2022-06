GRAMBLING, La (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University sophomore outfielder LaMarcus Jones has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Hitter of the Week, announced by the conference on Wednesday.

Jones had a phenomenal week at the plate, going 7-for-15 (.467) with nine RBI, two home runs and two doubles. He helped lead Grambling State to 19-8 victory over Alabama State to wrap up its weekend series, as well as midweek victories over Wiley College.