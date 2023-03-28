WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, March 31, 2023, the Franklin Parish Health Unit will be hosting an open house.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana Department of Health

The open house will be an opportunity for residents to learn more about the services offered at the facility as well as meet the staff. People in attendance will also have the chance to access their immunization records, receive a COVID-19 and flu vaccine, learn information through resource tables, and more.

The Franklin Parish Health Unit is located at 6614 Main Street in Winnsboro. The open house is free to everyone, and visitors will be able to stop by from 12 PM until 2 PM.

For more information about this event, CLICK HERE.