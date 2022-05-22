Which magnetic whiteboard is best?

Magnetic whiteboards are one of the best ways to get your point across quickly to your students or colleagues and allow them to easily take notes. Magnetic whiteboards allow you to translate all of your concepts and ideas into charts, diagrams and words. If you’re looking for a first-rate magnetic whiteboard, the ARTEZA Magnetic Whiteboard Two-Pack with Pens, Magnets is an exemplary pick.

What to know before you buy a magnetic whiteboard

Types

There are a few different kinds of magnetic whiteboards, including cork whiteboards, calendar whiteboards, regular whiteboards, personal whiteboards and portable whiteboards. Regular or traditional magnetic whiteboards come with mounting brackets and have aluminum frames.

Calendar magnetic whiteboards are best for office and home use and come with a blank calendar that you can write on each month. Cork magnetic whiteboards feature a cork section for hanging flyers and announcements. Personal magnetic whiteboards usually measure about 11 by 8.5 inches, and portable magnetic whiteboards are usually mounted in frames that are attached to wheels for simple transport.

Surface materials

Magnetic whiteboards are composed of a layer of particleboard or plywood, a magnetic sheet and a surface material. The surface materials impact how you write on and clean the magnetic whiteboard. The surface materials can include laminate, melamine, porcelain or glass.

Use for children

If you are in an environment with children, like an elementary school or preschool, you should hang your whiteboard as close to the ground as possible, so the kids can reach the magnetic whiteboard when they write or draw.

What to look for in a quality magnetic whiteboard

Dry erase markers

Some magnetic whiteboards come with dry erase markers, but it’s worth finding or investing in a dry erase marker set that works well for your particular needs and situation.

Board maintenance

You need a dry eraser for basic magnetic whiteboard maintenance. You also need to occasionally deep clean your magnetic whiteboard with an alcohol-dampened cloth.

Installation

Some magnetic whiteboards have magnetic backings and stick to refrigerators, while other magnetic whiteboards come complete with mounting sets.

How much you can expect to spend on a magnetic whiteboard

Magnetic whiteboards range in price from about $10-$250, based on the size and construction of the whiteboard. The smallest and most basic magnetic whiteboards for personal use tend to go for about $25, while midsized magnetic whiteboards for office use cost about $25-$60. Premium magnetic whiteboards vary in price from $60-$125, and full-sized magnetic whiteboards cost about $150 or more.

Magnetic whiteboard FAQ

Is it possible to repair a chipped magnetic whiteboard?

A. No, not really. The surface of the magnetic whiteboard will continue to chip. That being said, if you are willing to get a little creative, you can continue using the magnetic whiteboard.

Just cover the chip with some magnetic whiteboard tape and create divisions on the magnetic whiteboard to categorize information or notes. You can also simply cover the chip with a banner or sticker if it’s toward a corner or edge and won’t get in your way.

Can you change the aluminum frame on your magnetic whiteboard?

A. You probably won’t be able to locate a replacement for the aluminum frame in other colors, so you should think about decorating the aluminum frame instead. Spray paint the aluminum frame in a color you love or cover the aluminum frame with some printed duct tape.

You can also improve the appearance of the aluminum by developing an aesthetically pleasing border around the edges of the magnetic whiteboard. In some magnetic whiteboards, you can remove the frames. In this case, you can just take off the frame to go for a more minimalist look.

Which color markers would you use on your magnetic whiteboard so that everyone in the room can see your notes?

A. Dark blue and black are common marker choices. You can also use other dark colors like red or green. Make sure to choose highly pigmented markers or at least the newest markers you can locate since older, faded dry erase markers can create streaky lines that are difficult to see.

What’s the best magnetic whiteboard to buy?

Top magnetic whiteboard

ARTEZA Magnetic Whiteboard Two-Pack with Pens, Magnets

What you need to know: This magnetic whiteboard two-pack in 8.5 by 11 inches from ARTEZA is perfect for artists.

What you’ll love: This beautiful ARTEZA magnetic whiteboard offers a silver frame that provides excellent support for drawing on your lap, as well as double-sided tape for wall mounting, magnetic pen holders, 16 fine point markers and four precut magnets.

What you should consider: A few customers say that this magnetic whiteboard comes with weak magnets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top magnetic whiteboard for the money

XBoard Magnetic Whiteboard

What you need to know: This magnetic whiteboard from XBoard is budget-friendly and big enough for magnetic accessories.

What you’ll love: This affordable XBoard magnetic whiteboard comes with a compact design that works well with small workspaces, a lightweight build for mounting and a detachable marker tray for nonmagnetic erasers and markers. It’s also simple to clean and doesn’t leave marks.

What you should consider: This magnetic board is large enough for personal use but not for bigger workspaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DasKid Smart Planner Weekly Whiteboard

What you need to know: This solid and simple magnetic whiteboard from DasKid is perfect for keeping track of your schedules.

What you’ll love: This flexible DasKid magnetic whiteboard features dry erase markers, strong magnetic backing and sheeting that flexes to go over your curved refrigerator door. You can also mount the whiteboard on your refrigerator.

What you should consider: The magnets on this board are strong, so it might be hard to remove the magnetic board.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

