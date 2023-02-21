Inflation continues to impact grocery prices — here’s what you can do about it

Ways to lower your food bill

At the end of 2022, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to try to slow inflation. The theory behind this practice is the more expensive it is to borrow money, the less consumers will spend. When demand falls, prices will follow. But (hopefully) people aren’t taking a loan out to pay their grocery bills, so that strategy provides no relief. As the price of food continues to rise, here are some ways you can fight inflation and continue to feed your family.

How to save on groceries

The best way to save money on your grocery bill is to pay less for food. You can accomplish this by shopping at wholesale stores like Sam’s Club or Costco and buying in bulk. You also need to check weekly ads and strategize your meals by purchasing the best value instead of what you are craving at the moment. Also, never shop for food when you are hungry.

Get the most out of the food you buy

Food is perishable. When buying in bulk, you need to keep your food fresh so it doesn’t go to waste. This can be as simple as buying a tupperware set to prevent spills and keep food fresh to purchasing a chest freezer for storage. You could also consider buying a vacuum sealer to reduce food waste.

Best products to help keep grocery costs down

Tupperware Fridgesmart Container 4-Piece Set

This set of Fridgesmart Tupperware can help you organize and preserve food so it stays fresh and tasty longer. It’s a small step, but it reduces waste and helps you get the most out of your food.

Geryon Vacuum Sealer

With this vacuum sealer, you never have to worry about wasting food again. Sealed food can last up to three years in the freezer. If you can’t finish it this week, save it for next month or later.

Whynter Energy Star Upright Freezer

Even if you don’t get a vacuum sealer, an extra freezer gives you space that you need to keep food longer. Buy that protein in bulk while the price is low and store it in your chest freezer until it’s time to cook.

AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit

The Aerogarden Harvest is a fun hobby that doubles as a way to live a more sustainable life. You can grow herbs and vegetables that you pick fresh and eat, right in your own home. Growing your own food also means you can save money because you don’t have to buy it.

Crock-Pot MyTime Technology

Slow cooking methods tend to use less energy. By choosing a Crock-Pot over a conventional oven, you may be able to save up to 50% per meal.

West Bend Stir Crazy Popcorn Machine

Snacks get expensive. If you like to munch, consider making your own. Popcorn is one of the cheapest snacks you can make. Depending on the serving size you prefer, one jar of kernels could last for over 20 days.

Hamilton Beach Digital Food Dehydrator

Using a food dehydrator can save you money by reducing waste and increasing the shelf life of your food. It is also another convenient and healthy way to make snacks.

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50

The Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 can turn your food scraps into fertilizer in hours. It works with most food items, including chicken bones. It is compact enough to fit in nearly any kitchen.

