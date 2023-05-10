IN THIS ARTICLE:

Ice cream is one of the few sweets that nearly everybody enjoys. Whether it’s hot or cold outside, a scoop of ice cream or an ice cream cone is a comforting treat. Although there are numerous places to buy a quality ice cream cone, nothing beats making it yourself. Still, many people don’t know how to make ice cream at home and may underestimate how easy it can be.

Why make ice cream at home?

Flavor: Most people agree homemade ice cream is delicious. Homemade ice cream tastes fresh and creamy, and you can adjust the flavor as needed to suit you. Store-bought ice cream often sits on the freezer shelf for extended periods, affecting the taste and consistency.

Hamilton Beach ice cream maker

Sold by Amazon

Ways to make ice cream at home

The bag method: Making ice cream in a resealable plastic bag is one of the quickest and easiest methods for making ice cream at home. You can have your ice cream ready in less than 10 minutes.

Blender

Sold by Amazon

How to make ice cream in a bag

Add 1 cup of half-and-half, 2 tablespoons of sugar and ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract to a small resealable bag.

In a larger resealable bag, add 3 cups of ice and ⅓ cup of kosher salt.

Seal the bags and place the small bag in the large bag. Shake the bags for 7-10 minutes.

How to use an ice cream maker

Stir ¾ cup of sugar, 1 cup of heavy whipping cream and 2 ¼ cups of milk into a sauce pan. Heat the mixture over low heat until the sugar has dissolved completely.

Once a small ring of foam appears around the edge of the sauce pan, transfer the mixture to a large measuring cup and stir in 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract.

Chill the mixture for at least 2 hours. Chilling the mixture overnight will produce better results.

Pour the chilled mixture into an ice cream maker and churn it for around 25 minutes. Some ice cream makers may require more or less time, so read your device’s instructions.

How to make no-churn ice cream

Whip 2 cups of cream with an electric mixer until peaks begin to form.

Slowly add 1 can of chilled condensed milk and any flavors you wish to add.

Move the mixture to an airtight container and freeze it.

Electric mixer

Sold by Amazon

How to make freeze-and-stir ice cream

Make a no-churn ice cream mixture.

Move the mixture to a deep stainless-steel baking dish.

Place the baking dish in the freezer for 30-45 minutes.

Remove the baking dish from the freezer and stir it until creamy.

Continue to freeze the mixture for 2-3 hours, removing and stirring it every 30-45 minutes.

How to make ice cream with a blender

Make a no-churn ice cream mixture.

Move the mixture to a freezer-safe resealable bag and place it in the freezer.

Once the mixture is frozen, break small chunks into a blender.

Blend the mixture until it’s creamy, adding any flavorings or toppings as you go.

Best ice cream makers

Cuisinart ICE-30BC 2-quart Automatic Ice Cream Maker

In testing this Cuisinart ice cream maker, we found that it is durable and easy to use. It doesn’t require ice and the compact design makes it easy to store. This comes in three color combinations; silver, white and red.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Cuisinart ICE21 Ice Cream Maker

This can make 1 ½ quarts of ice cream in around 20 minutes. The insulated bowl eliminates the need for ice and the transparent lid makes it easy to keep up with your process. This comes in six color combinations.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Whynter Incubator 2-quart Ice Cream and Yogurt Maker

This advanced model has an LCD screen that is easy to use. It’s ideal for hosting parties as it’s easy to use and can make 2 quarts of ice cream and even yogurt.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

