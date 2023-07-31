Whether you’re a fan of Food Network or someone who loves to spend time in the kitchen, you know Le Creuset. The French-made cookware brand is known for many things, coming in a wide range of colors. It’s got thick, heavy, enamel-coated cast iron and a lifetime warranty that has turned Le Creuset pieces into heirlooms.

There’s only one thing that’s stopping most of us from having a whole kitchen full of this stuff: the price tag. But now for the good news. We’re in the final week of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, so you still have a few more days to snag up to 45% off select Le Creuset pieces. And yes, that includes some of the iconic Dutch ovens.

Super-high quality … and prices to match (usually)

While the lifetime warranty means that a Le Creuset piece may very well be the last piece in its size and shape you ever need to buy, the prices also reflect that. A single Dutch oven will typically run you several hundred dollars.

However, people love them so much that the quality is worth the price. Celebrity chefs even belove Le Creuset pieces. Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa herself, once advised a fan who asked for a Le Creuset recommendation, “I use the Le Creuset #26 Dutch oven more often than everything else. It’s great for soups, stews and braising.” As further proof that you can’t beat the classics, Julia Child was also known to love her Le Creuset cookware.

5 Le Creuset deals you won’t want to miss at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven

Let’s start with a classic. This medium-sized Dutch oven is perfect for a family and can handle most main dishes and sides easily. It’s designed to go from the stovetop to the oven, and its oval shape makes it adaptable for larger cuts of meat, like leg of lamb. You can find it at Nordstrom in seven classic colors.

Le Creuset Signature 2.75-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven

This smaller Dutch oven is great for singles, couples or those who need a second vessel for their sides and casseroles. It’s also great for baking and comes in eight colors to suit your kitchen’s aesthetic.

Le Creuset 9-Inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet

This versatile skillet can sear, saute and fry — and it can go from the stove to an oven up to 500 degrees. It comes pre-seasoned and is dishwasher-safe, making it a perfect choice for busy families who need a versatile staple to add to their kitchen.

Le Creuset Signature 1.75-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Saucepan

This smaller pot is perfect for poaching eggs and fruit, making sauces and more. Its rounded base and curved interior make it easy to stir whatever’s inside and ensure nothing sticks — making cleanup a breeze.

Le Creuset Heritage Rectangle Baking Dishes, Set of Three

For the baker in your family, this set of rectangle dishes — in 7.5, 10 and 12.5 inches — can accommodate any casserole, quiche or baked good. They can be used safely under the broiler or in the microwave, and you can even put them in the freezer.

