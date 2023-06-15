On a hot summer day, your standard morning cup of hot coffee may not have the same appeal as it does in colder months. Fortunately, it’s not difficult to make coffee shop-quality iced coffee in your own kitchen. Whether you want to begin your day with an ice-cold caffeine boost or you need a refreshing afternoon pick-me-up, there’s an option available to get you the perfect cup of iced coffee at home.

Shop this article: De’Longhi Dinamica Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine, Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker and Yeti Rambler 30-Ounce Insulated Tumbler

Iced coffee vs. cold brew

Iced coffee and cold brew coffee are made differently and have different flavor profiles. Iced coffee is hot coffee that’s chilled and served over ice. Cold brew coffee is brewed by steeping coffee grounds in room-temperature water for several hours. This creates a concentrated brew that’s less acidic and less complex than standard coffee.

How to make iced coffee

Specialized iced coffee makers take the guesswork out of making iced coffee at home. You can also make iced coffee in your everyday coffee maker or espresso machine. However, if you brew coffee as usual and drop some ice cubes in it, the end result is diluted. On the other hand, allowing your coffee to cool down at room temperature results in oxidized coffee that tastes stale or sour.

How to make iced coffee in a drip coffee maker

To make flavorful, fresh-tasting iced coffee from drip coffee, start with freshly ground coffee. This has a brighter and more complex flavor than pre-ground coffee. Fill the coffee maker filter with your preferred amount of coffee grounds, and add the water to the reservoir as usual.

Before brewing the coffee, add ice to the carafe in an amount equal to the water in the reservoir. As the coffee brews into the carafe, the ice will flash-chill it without diluting it. This cools it off quickly, so it’s ready to be poured into an ice-filled glass and served.

This method also works for pour-over coffee makers. Use half as much water as usual, and fill your carafe half-full with ice before brewing the coffee.

How to make iced coffee with an espresso machine

Using an espresso machine to make iced coffee helps you achieve a bolder flavor. Before you’re ready to brew, chill a shatterproof cup into which you can brew hot espresso. Brew a double shot into the pre-chilled cup and add ice, stirring to chill the espresso. For an iced latte, pour the chilled espresso into a larger glass and add ice, sweetener and milk.

Top iced coffee maker

De’Longhi Dinamica Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine

What you need to know: This luxury coffee maker serves up iced coffee and classic espresso drinks.

What you’ll love: This machine brews iced coffee at a lower temperature for extra-strong flavor. It features a manual milk frother and a built-in steel burr grinder for fresh bean-to-cup coffee. It even comes with an ice cube tray that creates coffee-bean-shaped coffee ice cubes for undiluted iced coffee.

What you should consider: It has a high learning curve and goes through plenty of water during its cleaning cycles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sur la Table

Top iced coffee maker for the money

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker

What you need to know: For iced coffee to go, consider this petite machine, which comes with its own reusable tumbler.

What you’ll love: This Mr. Coffee machine can make iced coffee in less than four minutes. It comes with an insulated 22-ounce tumbler that is BPA-free, a reusable coffee filter and a measuring scoop. Just fill the tumbler with ice, then brew the concentrated coffee straight into it.

What you should consider: You must use it with the included cup or one that’s a similar size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pour-over coffee maker

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker

What you need to know: Coffee connoisseurs trust this brand to make excellent pour-over coffee.

What you’ll love: The Chemex coffee maker features an elegant design and a durable glass body. It’s easy to clean, and the wide mouth makes it easy to add ice before brewing.

What you should consider: Making pour-over-style coffee is not a quick process. You can only use this coffee maker with Chemex filters, which are sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sur la Table

Top pour-over coffee maker for the money

Melitta Filter Coffee Maker

What you need to know: This simple, affordable gadget allows you to brew coffee into almost any vessel.

What you’ll love: It’s designed to brew coffee into most mug sizes. It uses a ring that prevents runoff and a drip opening for consistent brewing and better flavor. It comes with biodegradable filters.

What you should consider: It can only brew one cup at a time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tumbler for iced coffee

Yeti Rambler 30-Ounce Insulated Tumbler

What you need to know: This roomy, dishwasher-safe tumbler can keep your iced coffee chilled for hours.

What you’ll love: The magnetic sliding lid helps prevent leaks, and the tumbler’s body fits into standard cup holders. The outer coating comes in many colors and won’t crack, peel or collect condensation.

What you should consider: The lid is not completely leak-proof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Top tumbler for iced coffee for the money

Iron Flask 32-Ounce Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

What you need to know: This effective, colorful tumbler also comes with helpful accessories.

What you’ll love: Featuring double-walled insulation, this tumbler can keep your iced coffee cold for up to 16 hours. The tumbler comes with a lid, two kinds of straws and cleaning brushes.

What you should consider: It must be hand-washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.