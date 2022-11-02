Which Christmas tree collar is best?

A Christmas tree is arguably the most festive sign of the holiday season. Once itâ€™s decorated and lit up with twinkling lights, the only thing left to do is to figure out how to conceal the tree stand. A good solution is a Christmas tree collar. This decorative band conceals an ugly stand and looks great with very little maintenance.

To hide large tree stands and direct the focus to your familyâ€™s heirloom decorations, the Birdrock Home Four-Panel Christmas Tree Collar is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a Christmas tree collar

Type of Christmas tree collar

Christmas tree stands are a necessity for keeping water on a fresh tree, but no one wants to see the unattractive frame. The type of tree collar you select depends on the size of your tree, the amount of off-season storage you have and your patience with its assembly.

Ringed: This solid piece is round and durable, but it cannot be adjusted. Itâ€™s best for use with an artificial tree or for households that purchase the same size tree every year.

This solid piece is round and durable, but it cannot be adjusted. Itâ€™s best for use with an artificial tree or for households that purchase the same size tree every year. Square: Square tree collars are less common but perfect for decorating outside the box. The most common material is wood, a good choice for farmhouse-style decor.

Hinged: Hinged collars open, making it easy to wrap around a tree instead of lifting the tree into the collar. These offer easy access for watering.

Paneled: For small spaces with less storage, a paneled collar is the best bet. It disassembles and lays flat. But this same feature means youâ€™ll need to put it together every year.

Material

The material of the tree collar is often dependent on the style.

Plastic: Plastic is a common material in ringed tree collars. It is lightweight and affordable but prone to fading and scratches over time.

Plastic is a common material in ringed tree collars. It is lightweight and affordable but prone to fading and scratches over time. Wood: Wood is the material of choice for square collars, but some hinged and paneled collars use this, too. It provides a rustic look, but itâ€™s a little heavier and can be expensive for high quality.

Metal: Hinged tree collars as well as some panels use metal. Metal is a durable material thatâ€™s available in a variety of colors

Fabric: Fabric is less durable but can be stored easily. Itâ€™s common for paneled collars that assemble with Velcro.

Size

Size is less important for adjustable tree collars, but if you choose a rigid structure itâ€™s a critical factor. A good strategy is to purchase your tree stand and tree collar at the same time. That way, youâ€™ll know it fits.

What to look for in a quality Christmas tree collar

Easy tree access

Fresh trees require regular watering to stay bright and fresh, but watering around a tree collar can be challenging. Tree access is easier with hinged and paneled collars, so if you prefer a fresh tree, select those types.

Durability

Christmas tree collars can be used year after year, but only if the one you choose is well-made and durable. Materials should be solid, and any connections such as hinges or attachments should be sturdy and well constructed.

Easy to assemble

Round and hinged collars may not require assembly, but for those that need to be put together every year, look for clear instructions. This can become part of your decorating tradition. Make it easier on yourself by choosing a collar that doesnâ€™t take hours to put together.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas tree collar

Tree collars range in price depending on the size and material. Expect to spend $17-$50.

Christmas tree collar FAQ

Why choose a Christmas tree collar instead of a skirt?

A. Tree skirts cover the tree stand and provide a place to put presents, but there are some advantages to tree collars:

They prevent pets from accessing (and potentially spilling) the water in a fresh tree.

from accessing (and potentially spilling) the water in a fresh tree. They keep children out of the tree water.

They provide another level of protection against tree tipping.

They do not require constant straightening to look good.

How do you care for a Christmas tree collar?

A. Care depends on the materials, but there are a few guidelines:

Most plastic and metal collars can be dusted with a damp cloth.

can be dusted with a damp cloth. Wood collars benefit from polishing at the end of the season with a wood polishing spray.

Fabric collars can be spot-cleaned.

Whatâ€™s the best Christmas tree collar to buy?

Top Christmas tree collar

Birdrock Home Four-Panel Christmas Tree Collar

What you need to know: This metal tree collar is in a simple style that highlights the lovely tree.

What youâ€™ll love: It has a 28-inch diameter that accommodates larger tree stands. The four panels assemble with pins and do not require any special tools or hardware. Itâ€™s available in six colors and patterns to fit your decorating style.

What you should consider: This wonâ€™t work for smaller tree stands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas tree collar for the money

Blissun Fabric Christmas Tree Collar

What you need to know: This unique square collar is a striking contrast to the shape of a full Christmas tree.

What youâ€™ll love: This fabric collar requires one piece of Velcro to assemble. It measures just over 12.5 inches at the top and 17 inches at the bottom. Itâ€™s available in red and white or red and black plaid. The stand folds flat for easy storage.

What you should consider: It is not as durable as other options, but itâ€™s a fun way to mix up your Christmas style.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Darnassus Metal Christmas Tree Collar

What you need to know: Itâ€™s a rustic and fun style that has seasonâ€™s greetings written across the base.

What youâ€™ll love: Assemble this five-panel collar with the included screws. Itâ€™s rustproof and easy to store. This collar is available in galvanized metal or white. It comes with a â€œno-riskâ€ guarantee.

What you should consider: Some customers reported challenges in assembly. This is also not as large as other collars, so make sure your tree stand will fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Â

