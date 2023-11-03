Warm their hearts and home

Do you know someone who recently purchased their first home? If you’d like to celebrate their exciting milestone, especially if you’re attending their housewarming party soon, you may be wondering which new house gifts to buy.

Everyone has different wants and needs when they move into their first home. Some people appreciate practical gifts for new homeowners they can use on a daily basis, whereas others enjoy home décor gifts that add warm, personal touches to rooms. You may already have some housewarming gift ideas; there are hundreds of options, and to find the best gift of them all, it’s helpful to start exploring them now — just in time for the party.

How to find the best gifts for first-time homeowners

What do I give new homeowners?

While homeowners will appreciate the sentiment behind any gift, many people want to choose useful and thoughtful housewarming gifts that will make a difference in the recipient’s daily life. Here are some of the most popular ones worth considering.

Practical home gifts are either essential items, solve a problem, make life easier or promote safety. Devices including vacuums, smart plugs and smoke detectors are appreciated. Consider other home and kitchen products, such as hand soaps, cutting boards, cheese boards and wine glass sets.

Food and drink-related gifts such as bottles of wine and chocolates may be only enjoyed temporarily, but they’re still a nice treat for the new owners.

Decorative items, like candles, flower vases and coffee table books are versatile gifts that most recipients will appreciate. They’re especially popular for homeowners who are still in the process of building their home’s aesthetic.

Fun options like board games and gag gifts may come across as unconventional options, but they’ll take some of the stress out of moving and setting up a new home.

Gift cards to favorite retailers, namely those with robust home or garden departments, are always appreciated because recipients can pick out exactly what they want, whether it’s a porch swing or coffee maker.

Personalized gifts are ideal if you’re looking for something special or unique. Other popular gifts include engraved glassware, custom artwork or handmade furniture.

Consider available space

Before you land on a gift, consider how much available space the new homeowner has. Certain gifts seem like great ideas, but they might be too large for their home. For instance, if you’re planning on gifting a cappuccino maker, keep in mind that many of them require considerable counter space that not everyone has. The same is true for other bulky items, including patio furniture, lawn maintenance equipment and small appliances.

Look at gift registries

An easy way to find the perfect gifts for homeowners is by looking at their gift registries. It’s a convenient way of sending gifts for the home, too. Most retailers allow shoppers to send new home gifts directly to recipients, and many of them offer gift-wrapping services for an additional cost. The retailers typically include gift receipts in packages for easy returns if necessary.

How much should I spend on a great housewarming gift?

While there’s no specific amount you’re expected to spend, many people currently stick to the $20 to $75 range. If you have a closer relationship with the new owners, however, you may wish to spend more.

Great housewarming gifts

Casserole dishes

Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dishes

These stoneware casserole dishes, made by a favorite kitchen brand, offer superior heat retention to ensure food is cooked thoroughly and evenly. The casserole set comes in six solid colors.

Multifunctional stick vacuum

Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum

Ideal for whole-home cleaning, this cordless Eureka vacuum offers up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The stick vacuum has a removable handheld unit that cleans stairs, upholstery and curtains.

Swiffer mop

Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 Dry and Wet Mopping Heavy-Duty Cleaning Kit

Perfect for quick cleanups, this classic dry-and-wet Swiffer picks up dust, grime and spills. Users can start cleaning as soon as they open the box since it comes with a set of dry sweeping pads and wet mopping pads.

Electric kettle

Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle

This electric kettle lets users choose from six preset heat settings, making it simple to find optimal water temperatures for brewing delicate teas or making French press coffee.

Security doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell

Described as a top investment in home security, this video doorbell features enhanced connectivity and two-way communication with visitors.

Scented candle

Yankee Candle Midsummer’s Night Large Jar Candle

This large jar candle, which features a bestselling scent, burns for up to 150 hours. It’s made with premium paraffin-grade wax and natural fiber wick to deliver a clean, fragrant burn.

Pressure washer

Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric Pressure Washer

It’s easy to blast away dirt and grime from patio furniture and fences with this popular Sun Joe pressure washer. The user-friendly design automatically turns off the pump when the trigger isn’t engaged, which in turn saves energy and cleaning solution.

Volleyball set

Baden Champions Volleyball Set

Ideal for those who like outdoor entertaining, this volleyball set has built-to-last construction that lasts through years of competitive matches. The portable set comes in a convenient grab-and-go bag.

Filtered water dispenser

Brita Stream UltraMax 25-Cup Filtered Water Dispenser

With a 25-cup capacity, this Brita water dispenser fills eight 24-ounce bottles. The slender design, which is less than 5 inches wide, fits easily on countertops and desks.

Fire extinguishers

Kidde Multipurpose Fire Extinguishers

This Kidde fire extinguisher pair comes with one specifically for kitchen-related fires, and one for fires involving trash, wood and electrical equipment. The extinguishers come with mounting brackets.

