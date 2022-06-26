Which lint roller for pet hair is best?

If you have a pet, you know the struggle to clean pet hair off of furniture. After the cutest cuddle session, they can leave their fur behind on rugs, carpets, furniture and clothing.

A convenient way to trap and dispose of excess pet hair in your home is with a handheld lint roller for pet hair. These lint rollers are specifically designed to catch and hold onto pet hair left behind by your furry friends, with the Evercare Pet Extreme Stick Lint Roller Combo Pack being a top choice.

What to know before you buy a lint roller for pet hair

Lint rollers come in various designs and sizes, so it’s helpful to know what type of roller you’ll need to get rid of all the pet hair in your home before making your final decision. If you want to learn more, you can check out the full lint rollers for pet hair buying guide from BestReviews.

Roller type

You can find both disposable and reusable lint rollers. Disposable lint rollers are far more common and feature tearable sheets of adhesive paper that you toss in the trash after each use. Reusable models use either a static-powered roller that you need to empty regularly or a washable material that holds its adhesive power after being washed. Disposable sheets are generally better performing, though reusable lint rollers offer a better long-term investment option.

Dimensions

Regular lint rollers generally measure around 5 inches long. You can also find travel-size lint rollers that can measure 2-3 inches long. Larger lint rollers are less common but can accommodate 1-2 feet of fabric and are useful for large areas, like rugs or carpeting.

Handle

Most lint rollers come with a plastic or rubber handle with an ergonomic grip, stemming 4-6 inches from the bottom of the roll of adhesive sheets. Some handles are perpendicular to the roller, creating a grip similar to that of a paint roller. These can be handy for removing pet hair from flooring.

What to look for in quality lint rollers

Number of sheets

When it comes to picking up all the leftover fur from your pet, a few factors can make or break a lint roller. For instance, if your pet sheds a lot and you need to use many sheets each time you clean, you may want lint rollers that come with a lot of sheets per roll and extra rollers.

The number of sheets per lint roller determines how long the roller will last before you need to replace it. Most rollers come with sets of 50-100 sheets. The more sheets, the larger the roller will be at first. Keep in mind that perforated or precision-cut sheets will be easier to remove from the adhesive roll than other options.

Replacement rolls

Some lint rollers come with replacement rolls of adhesive sheets. You can find bulk offers that include one or more extra rolls of sheets. You can often save money by buying these extra rolls upfront with your initial purchase.

Roller cover

Some lint rollers include a plastic cover or case to store and protect the adhesive portion while not in use. This can help ensure your lint roller doesn’t stick to other items or collect dust in your cabinet or storage closet.

How much you can expect to spend on lint rollers for pet hair

Most lint rollers for collecting pet hair cost between $10-$20. More expensive options include larger rollers built for floors or carpets.

Lint rollers for pet hair FAQ

Are lint rollers safe for clothes?

A. Yes, mostly. Lint rollers that use adhesive sheets to pick up debris can damage delicate fabrics over time. Avoid using lint rollers on cashmere, plush or fuzzy items, knits and vintage pieces.

Do lint rollers leave behind residue?

A. Technically, yes, though the residue is marginal. Since lint rollers do use adhesive tape to function, the adhesive elements can leave a tiny amount of residue on the surface you’re cleaning. For the most part, the result is invisible, but be careful not to use rollers on vulnerable surfaces.

What are the best lint rollers for pet hair to buy?

Top lint rollers for pet hair

Evercare Pet Extreme Stick Plus Lint Roller Combo Pack

What you need to know: This roller offers an extreme stickiness that picks up pet hair quickly, helping you save time and adhesive sheets.

What you’ll love: This set comes with one roller and two replacements, totaling 180 adhesive sheets, and with their adhesive formula, you can lift pet hair clean off of any soft surface in one pass. The handle is easy to grip and has a rubber thumb pad.

What you should consider: The extremely sticky sheets can sometimes get caught on themselves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top lint rollers for pet hair for the money

PetLovers Extra Sticky Lint Roller Set

What you need to know: This is a complete set of lint rollers and replacements at a reasonable price for cleaning up after pets who shed a lot of hair or fur.

What you’ll love: Two lint rollers are included with 90 adhesive sheets each, along with three extra replacement rolls. The ergonomic handles have a hole for easy hanging storage.

What you should consider: With more adhesive sheets, these are bulkier rollers and too large for easy traveling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Scotch-Brite Lint Roller Combo Pack

What you need to know: This is a solid lint roller that won’t damage delicate surfaces.

What you’ll love: The set of five full lint rollers offers 475 adhesive sheets in total. These sheets are manufactured for easy tearing and are safe to use on any surface without causing damage.

What you should consider: These adhesive sheets aren’t as sticky as some other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katy Palmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.