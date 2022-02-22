Which HoMedics massagers are best?

Sometimes you just need a good massage to work out that tension you’ve been holding onto all day. Different areas of the body need different methods of massage, but HoMedics has every type of massaging technology imaginable. From handheld options to cushions that cover your entire back and neck, this well-known brand has perfected at-home massage technology.

Picking from such an extensive list of massagers can be daunting, but one of the best all-around options is the HoMedics Therapist Select Plus Percussion Massage Gun. This massage gun comes with every type of massage head needed to cover all your bases.

What to know before you buy a HoMedics massager

Types of HoMedics massager

HoMedics massagers come in many forms, including handheld, gun, pillow and cushion.

Handheld: Handheld HoMedics massagers are very common and affordable. You can purchase them in full or miniature sizes. Full-sized handheld models work well for both the back and neck, with many offering variable strengths to target more intense aches. Mini handheld models usually only have one low-powered vibration to soothe minor aches anywhere the user can reach.

What to look for in a quality HoMedics massager

Power source

All HoMedics massagers use some kind of power source, although most of them use batteries. Most low-to-medium strength battery-powered models use replaceable batteries, such as AA or AAA batteries. High-powered models like massage guns usually rely on rechargeable batteries. Pillows, cushions and some handheld massage models use power cords instead.

Variable settings

The more expensive the HoMedics massager, the more likely it is that it will feature varying levels of vibration, heat and any other included features. This can make it much easier to target your specific level of stiffness and can cut down the risk of accidentally causing more damage.

Noise level

All HoMedics massagers make some noise, which may or may not be an issue for you. The loudest massage models can generate as many decibels as 110, which is incredibly loud. Double-check the user reviews to better understand how loud a given massager will be.

How much you can expect to spend on a HoMedics massager

HoMedics massagers come at various prices. Some small handheld HoMedics massagers only cost $5, while other high-end massagers cost hundreds of dollars. Their midrange options typically cost between $50-$150.

HoMedics massager FAQ

Do I need to use a HoMedics massager on bare skin?

A. That depends on what kind of HoMedics massager you want to use, but you can use most HoMedics massagers on either bare skin or over your clothing. You should use more powerful options like strong massage guns on bare skin, as the effects are strong enough to pull at the fibers of your clothes or rub harshly against your skin. Low-power options are safe to use with clothes on.

Is a HoMedics massager just as good as a professional massage?

A. While both methods share the term massage, and each one eases tension and pain, both have different pros and cons. HoMedics massagers should only be used briefly, plus you cannot personalize their effect. Professional masseuses are able to precisely apply pressure based on the feedback of your body, plus most sessions are hourly and just as soothing to the mind as the body.

What’s the best HoMedics massager to buy?

Top HoMedics massager

HoMedics Therapist Select Plus Percussion Massage Gun

What you need to know: This HoMedics massage gun can easily target any kind of ache and pain you or your loved one is experiencing.

What you’ll love: This HoMedics massage gun includes six massage head types: flat acupressure for small areas, U-shape for the spine, a trigger point for pressure points, a wedge for knots and round heads for large and small muscle groups.

What you should consider: You can only use the massage heads on someone else, not yourself. The price is higher than most other HoMedics massagers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top HoMedics massager for the money

HoMedics Quatro Mini Hand-Held Massager

What you need to know: This handheld HoMedics massager is the perfect low-cost way to soothe those little aches and pains.

What you’ll love: This handheld HoMedics massager comes in pink, blue and teal. This massager is small enough to fit inside a purse or backpack comfortably. Two AAA batteries come with the package, and you can click the power button on or hold it down for more control.

What you should consider: When ordering this HoMedics handheld massager through Amazon, there’s no way to choose which color you’ll get.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HoMedics 3D Shiatsu and Vibration Massage Pillow

What you need to know: If you don’t want to work for your massage, then leaning back into this HoMedics pillow could be just the ticket.

What you’ll love: This HoMedics massage pillow is inexpensive compared to most massage options, pillow or otherwise. This massage pillow works wonderfully on sore upper and lower backs as well as necks. You can switch on and off each massage setting, such as vibration, heat and shiatsu.

What you should consider: Some consumers were unhappy with how noisy this massager was. Others disliked the intensity of the massage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

