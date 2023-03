MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe residents are invited to receive wellness check-ins on March 21, 2023, at the Benoit Community Center. ULM nursing students and community health experts will be available to check blood pressure, heart rates, glucose levels, eyes, and ears.

Photo courtesy of City of Monroe

The check-in will be free and open to residents of all ages. Check-ins will begin at 10 AM and conclude at 12 PM. The next check-in will take place on April 25.