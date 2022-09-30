What to expect from the new Echo and Kindle

The excitement for the Prime Early Access Sale really ramped up this week when Amazon released press announcements for several new products. Among those releases are four new Echo devices, an upgrade to Echo Studio Audio and a brand new Kindle. Here’s what to expect from these products.

In this article: Echo Dot, Echo Studio and Kindle Scribe

All-new Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock

The Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock now feature up to two times the bass response of previous generations and offer an improved audio experience with clearer vocals. Both units also have Eero built in so they can function as Wi-Fi extenders to increase the coverage of your existing Eero mesh network.

The new tap gesture controls allow you to tap the top of your Echo Dot to perform several actions, such as pausing and resuming music, dismissing timers or ending a call. The addition of a temperature sensor lets Alexa perform tasks like automatically turning on a smart fan if it gets too warm.

The upgraded high-density dot technology on the Echo Dot with Clock allows you to see important information such as song titles, weather and calendar events at a glance.

You can preorder the Amazon Echo Dot today on Amazon starting at $49.99. It will be released on October 20, 2022. The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is available for preorder on Amazon starting at $59.99. It will also be released on October 20, 2022.

All-new Echo Dot Kids

The Echo Dot Kids is now available in two new designs. You can get an owl or a dragon. Soon, there will be an upgrade that will feature new Alexa voices that bring these characters to life.

Purchase of an Echo Dot Kids comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, a kid-centric service that provides access to thousands of ad-free books, games, videos and more. The Echo Dot Kids also comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee. According to Amazon: “If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.”

The Amazon Echo Dot Kids is currently available on Amazon for preorder starting at $59.99. It will be released on October 20, 2022.

All-new Echo Auto

The next generation of Amazon’s Echo Auto has a slimmer design and an adhesive mount so you have greater flexibility with placement inside your vehicle. The Echo Auto has five microphones that can hear your request over road and vehicle noises. If you run into trouble, you have access to hands-free roadside assistance via your device — you only pay for the services you accept, such as getting a flat tire repaired.

The all-new Echo Auto will be available on Amazon starting at $54.99. However, the release date has yet to be announced.

Upgraded Echo Studio

The focus of the upgraded Echo Studio is on delivering a hi-fi stereo system listening experience with only a single speaker. Amazon has worked on creating new spatial audio processing technology that places vocals in the center and instruments panned to the sides to more accurately reproduce the artist’s intent. The upgraded Echo Studio also has a greater frequency range that delivers a deeper bass with improved midrange clarity. It will be available in charcoal gray and glacier white.

The upgraded Echo Studio is available for preorder on Amazon starting at $199.99. It will be released on October 20, 2022.

Kindle Scribe

The Kindle Scribe is the next generation of Kindle. For the first time, the device unites reading and writing by including a digital pen (that never needs charging) for taking notes directly on your Kindle. The Kindle Scribe has a 10.2-inch, 300 pixels per inch Paperwhite display that looks and feels like actual paper. It has a glare-free design with an auto-adjusting light, and the battery lasts for months. You can get a basic pen that offers incredible precision, supports a variety of line widths and has several built-in tools. The premium pen features a dedicated eraser and a customizable shortcut button for convenience.

You can preorder the Amazon Kindle Scribe today on Amazon starting at $339.99. It will be released on November 30, 2022.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews.



