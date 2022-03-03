Which TV headphones are best?

You might have one of the best TVs available, but when you want to view something with no distractions (or cause a distraction), you’re going to need some headphones. It’s an easy and efficient way to ensure that you don’t disturb anybody else in your home.

Whether you are into late-night movies or trying to catch up on some sports, several options are available to you. A good place to start looking for TV headphones is with the Sennheiser RS 195 RF Wireless Headphone System.

What to know before you buy TV headphones

Wireless vs. wired connection

When it comes to watching TV with headphones on, you don’t want to be restricted in your movement. However, on other occasions, wireless headphones might not be compatible with your home setup. Consider what your needs are and decide whether to go with a wired or wireless connection.

Headphones compatible with your TV

Wired headphones are the easiest to connect to your television, but then you also need to contend with a really long cable. That isn’t ideal, and the next step would be to go for Bluetooth headphones. Still, that is only if your TV can support them. If not, several headphones come with a transmitter, but that can cause interference with other devices. The best way to connect your headphones is to use a pair that comes with a dedicated base station.

Other uses

Everybody likes to get extra bang for their buck, and TV headphones shouldn’t be any different. While the primary use will be for watching television, consider a pair of headphones that can be used with something else. Most wireless headphones can also double up for gaming, where a wired pair can be used on mobile phones.

What to look for in quality TV headphones

Noise-canceling for total immersion

Just as much as you don’t want to bother the neighbors or a sleeping baby, you also don’t want to be bothered when your eyeballs are deep into an action sequence. This is where noise-canceling comes in, and it should be a feature of any quality headphones.

Battery life

Battery life isn’t a concern if you opt to go with wired headphones, but the battery life on a wireless pair can rather abruptly ruin a good film. A good quality pair of TV headphones will have long battery life and only take a short time to recharge again.

Sound quality

In contrast to music headphones that focus on the depth and range of notes, TV headphones should provide crisp and clear audio — especially for action scenes and dialogue. A good pair of TV headphones will allow you to hear background noises, sound effects, and talk with better clarity. This will also largely depend on the built-in equalizer — if they have that feature.

How much you can expect to spend on TV headphones

The average price of TV headphones will depend on the brand and the model. Entry-level headphones for TV can retail for around $50 -$70. Top-tier headphones for watching television can retail for between $150-$350.

TV headphones FAQ

Can any headphones work on a TV?

A. That depends on the TV and the output connections. Most older TVs will have 3.5-millimeter headphone jacks and can be connected to headphones if the pair supports it. If the TV has Bluetooth, be aware that there might be some audio lag.

Do you need headphones with DTS or Dolby?

A. For the most part, this won’t be necessary. Headphones for TV will have built-in equalizers and are usually specifically tuned for films or television. Yet, Dolby can provide for a richer experience and better overall quality if they are included.

What are the best TV headphones to buy?

Top TV headphones

Sennheiser RS 195 RF Wireless Headphone System

What you need to know: A great-sounding system with a long-lasting battery.

What you’ll love: Sennheiser has been a market leader in audio gadgets, and the RS 195 RF proves why. Perfect for watching late-night television, these wireless headphones have a range of 328 feet. It comes with a dedicated base station that connects to your TV and supports both digital and analog inputs. The headphones have a battery life of around 18 hours and feature volume controls on the side of the earcups.

What you should consider: The headphones separately aren’t compatible with Bluetooth televisions, as the base station must be used.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top TV headphones for the money

Philips Digital Wireless Headphones for TV

What you need to know: An affordable pair of headphones that make watching TV easy.

What you’ll love: The 40-millimeter audio drivers for this pair of headphones have been specifically tuned for cinematic sound. It comes with a charging station that functions as a transmitter and has a range of 100 feet. The headphones’ battery life is around 20 hours, and they switch off automatically when not used.

What you should consider: Some users have mentioned that the headband can become uncomfortable after long periods of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Headset

What you need to know: A great pair of TV headphones that can be used for gaming as well.

What you’ll love: Why not go for the best of both worlds by having a pair of headphones for watching TV and playing video games? It features a dual-wireless connection system through 2.4G and Bluetooth, making it compatible with many devices. The 40-millimeter audio drivers have a frequency range from 10,000 hertz to 40,000 hertz, which is better than what the human ear can hear. It comes with a recharge station and two sets of rechargeable batteries, which last about 20 hours each. Watching TV through a streaming service on a gaming console is compatible with Sony’s PS5.

What you should consider: It is not specifically designed to work with Microsoft’s Xbox One console but can be connected through an elaborate setup process.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

