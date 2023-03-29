Everything you need to know about Apple’s iOS 16.4

Should I upgrade to iOS 16.4?

Last year, Apple upgraded its operating system to iOS 16. This allowed you to do things that were never before possible, such as unsend a text. It also let you customize your lock screen, insert emojis with your voice, pin tabs in Safari and more.

Two days ago, iOS 16.4 was released. Besides the typical bug fixes, this version has a number of nifty new features with relatively few reported issues. This suggests that it’s a good idea to accept the upgrade for your iPhone or iPad right now.

What are the standout features in iOS 16.4?

BestReviews technology expert Jaime Vazquez is a fan of any gadget or upgrade that makes his life or work easier. His initial impression is that the latest version is a gift for smart home users.

“iOS 16.4 reintroduces a HomeKit architecture that was pulled after the first rollout,” Vazquez said. “They’ve smoothed out the entire HomeKit experience. It’s easier to add users and overall, it’s much more stable.”

Vazquez was also excited about the new voice isolation feature that prioritizes your voice while reducing ambient background noise for cleaner calls. And he said everyone will love the 21 new emojis.

What else does 16.4 offer?

A few of the other features iOS 16.4 brings to the table are:

A shared photo library.

Home screen notifications for web apps.

for web apps. Automatic dimming of videos when strobes or flashing lights are detected.

when strobes or flashing lights are detected. New and updated shortcuts.

Traditional page-turning animation in Apple Books.

in Apple Books. Crash Detection optimizations.

An order-tracking widget for Apple Wallet.

for Apple Wallet. Increased support for emergency SOS.

