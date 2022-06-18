Which audio tower is best?

The best audio towers combine affordability with functionality, offering the user ease, aesthetically pleasing access to all their audio amplifiers, controllers or other home entertainment systems. Many audio towers also come down to individual preference and the amount of space and overall style of the user’s home.

No matter what style you’re looking for, one of the best audio towers available is the Nexera Pinnacle One-Door Audio Tower, complete with a useful frosted glass door.

What to know before you buy an audio tower

Space and sizing

First and foremost, it’s important to measure your space to ensure you buy a correctly sized audio tower. For instance, many of the best audio towers in the buying guide on BestReviews can maximize the efficiency of space they utilize by being built taller, wider or in other ways that make good use of the area they’ll be placed in.

Audio and entertainment components

Apart from the amount of space audio towers take up, you’ll want to consider the kinds and quantities of audio and entertainment components you’re hoping to store on the tower’s shelves. If you have many different pieces of technology, you’ll want to make sure you have enough space on your shelves to fit everything you need to.

Design and finish

The overall design is a key factor for many but can largely be disregarded if you’re simply trying to find the cheapest audio tower available. Many audio towers feature multiple different designs or finishes. Still, if matching your living room’s attire is a must, it might be worth considering what models offer the best design and finish matches.

What to look for in a quality audio tower

Storage capacity

Overall storage capacity is one of the most important facets to consider when looking at audio towers. Even if you only have one audio component to put on the shelf, open-faced audio towers can also be used for storing game consoles, remote controls or other things like books, DVDs or flowers.

Accessibility

Accessibility of an audio tower refers to how easily you can get to your entertainment center components, whether via a door or with a neat, well-organized open-face design. It’s important to consider how accessible your audio tower is, especially if you often need to use the components to control your audio.

Durability

While cheap audio towers may get you by for a short period of time, the most sustainable and long-lasting option is to simply buy an audio tower that’s durable and will last a long time. Hopefully, you don’t plan to move your audio tower or bang it around too much once you’ve got it set in place. However, even if you do, you’re likely going to get a lot more life out of something that’s well-built and can hold heavy-weight appliances without slowly falling to pieces.

How much you can expect to spend on audio towers

You can find a number of audio towers at a wide range of prices, but in general, you can expect to pay between $50-$200 on a high-quality, new audio tower. Many designer audio towers come at higher price ranges, often running between $200-$500.

Audio tower FAQ

How do audio towers work?

A. Audio towers work to store audio equipment and other entertainment components by offering multi-layer shelves to store the equipment. Many of the best audio towers also feature convenient cable-routing and hardware-hiding features, making them great for display in the front of any person’s living room.

Are audio towers better than wall-mounted soundbars?

A. While they aren’t necessarily better, audio towers offer added storage compared to wall-mounted soundbars. Audio towers can also be used in addition to wall-mounted soundbars if need be, often making for an extra set of storage shelves for other entertainment components.

What’s the best audio tower to buy?

Top audio tower

Nexera Pinnacle One-Door Audio Tower with Three Available Finish Designs

What you need to know: This impressive audio tower features an easy-to-use door and is sturdy enough to hold a TV or other large-sized entertainment hardware — while discreetly storing your audio components, game consoles or media inside.

What you’ll love: This audio tower is a perfect small size while still being able to hold serious audio equipment and entertainment hardware like TVs, amplifiers, game consoles and other media devices. This model is available in black, white or black cherry designs.

What you should consider: Some buyers preferred an audio tower with open-faced shelving or other organizational features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top audio tower for the money

Mount-It! AV Component Media Stand and Audio Tower with Four Shelves and Cable Holes

What you need to know: This open-faced audio tower is convenient for those who prefer styles without a door, and it offers four tempered glass shelves, each with a useful cable-organizing hole in the back and center.

What you’ll love: For such a low price, this stylish media console takes up a small space and maximizes component usability with its four-shelf, open-faced design. It can also hold up to 88 pounds of capacity, making it great for heavier TVs and other entertainment hardware.

What you should consider: The shelves on this model aren’t as large as those on some other media center models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fitueyes Open Design Media Stand and Audio Tower with Four Glass Shelves

What you need to know: One of the simpler and more lightweight options, this open audio tower is great for holding and organizing audio and media hardware without taking up too much space in your entertainment room.

What you’ll love: With four glass shelves, this model is an excellent media stand for just about any space. This media center is fairly affordable and is great for those who prefer a set of shelves with a completely open design rather than just being open in the front.

What you should consider: Some users prefer an audio tower with slightly more concealed shelving or cable organization features to make hiding cables and unsightly messes even easier.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

