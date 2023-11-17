An Apple product a day keeps the technology doctors away

Just in case you haven’t noticed, Apple has some amazing products in its stable, other than the Apple Watch or iPhone, of course. While it hasn’t brought out an iKettle or iMicrowave (yet), there is seemingly a gadget for every occasion, job or activity.

Know someone who enjoys drawing or an artist who wants to improve their creations? No problem, as there are Pencils and upgraded Trackpads for them. Does a family member want to start streaming? Tim Cook has you covered with the Apple TV. Need to help a forgetful friend locate their keys? Apple’s AirTag.

So, if you have a loved one or a dear friend who simply adores anything and everything Apple, there are more than a few options when it comes to amazing gifts this holiday season.

Best Apple watches and accessories

Apple , Apple Watch Ultra 2

The best Apple Watch you get with a large display, GPS and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The pinnacle of Apple Watches, the Ultra 2 comes packed with everything that you’ve ever wanted in a wristwatch. It has a large 49-millimeter display with built-in GPS and cellular connectivity, features the rugged titanium case and Alpine Loop band, and the battery lasts up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

Apple, Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS + Cellular 40mm]

A more affordable option that has most of the features found in the top-tier Watches.

Apple’s Watch comes in many flavors, and if you don’t fancy forking out almost a thousand dollars for one, the Watch SE is a more affordable alternative. This 40-millimeter model has an aluminum case, comes with the Starlight sports band and has built-in GPS.

Silveristic , Apple Watch Personalized Name Band Charm

A great way to personalize your Apple Watch band.

Sometimes, people wear their hearts on their sleeve. Other times, wearing your name on your wrist is a good idea. This personalized Apple Watch band charm adds a bit of personality to your timekeeper and also helps people remember your name.

BigUpCreative , Apple Watch Charger Cover Grogu

Show off your love for Apple and "Star Wars" in one product.

Apple’s MagSafe Charger is a round piece of plastic. That’s not exactly aesthetically pleasing if you have a specific décor or color scheme in your room. This Apple Watch cover lets you hide the unsightly electronic with the cute face of baby Yoda.

SimeonDJewelry , Silver Apple Watch Band

An elegant alternative to the plenty of rubber and fabric bands available.

This elegant watchband will have people do a double-take on your wrist. Made from sterling silver, the custom-made band is compatible with 38-millimeter to 45-millimeter Apple Watches and has a silver heart medallion attached to one side.

Best Apple iPhone accessories

Apple, MagSafe Charger

Easy to use and fast, this model is a good choice for iPhones and other Apple devices.

There are many wireless chargers out there, but if you are an Apple purist, the official Apple MagSafe Charger is the only gadget for you. You simply place your compatible phone on top of it, and it magnetically charges your device.

Belkin, MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger

If you own a MagSafe model and regularly wear AirPods, this slim and fast option is the most ideal.

Reduce the clutter on your desk or nightstand with this elegant wireless charger. Compatible with Apple’s MagSafe technology, it lets you charge your iPhone and your AirPods at the same time.

Apple , iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe

Keep your cards close at hand with this wallet that magnetically attaches to your phone.

Most Apple devices are compatible with Apple Pay, where you simply hold your phone close to a pay point to complete a transaction. But while you don’t need to keep your bank card with you, there are still a few others you’ll need, like your identification or driver’s license. This wallet magnetically attaches to your phone and has a slot for your cards.

Best Apple keyboard and accessory

Apple , Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad

Expand your mathematical capabilities with this full numeric keyboard that’s compatible with the iMac and MacBook.

If you struggle to hit the right keys on your MacBook’s keyboard or are looking for something a bit more robust than the traditional iMac keyboard, this is the perfect gadget for you. Apple’s Magic Keyboard features Touch ID (for added security) and a numeric keypad.

Apple, Magic Trackpad

This offers an extended battery life of a month or so.

All of Apple’s portable computers, like the MacBook, have a tiny trackpad in the middle of the chassis. This layout and position are often awkward, but the Magic Trackpad changes the game. It’s a wireless and rechargeable trackpad that features an edge-to-edge glass surface, making it easier to work on your iMac, MacBook or iPad.

Best Apple iPad and accessory

Apple, iPad mini 6th Generation

Lightweight, portable and fast.

If you find the regular iPad slightly too big, a smaller option fits perfectly into a handbag or backpack. This iPad Mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, comes packed with 64 gigabytes of internal storage and uses Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. You can do everything on it that you would on a regular iPad.

Apple, Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (10th Generation)

Never struggle to see your iPad’s display and type on the keyboard again.

Holding an iPad to see the display better or keeping it on your lap to type with your fingertips is uncomfortable. That’s where the keyboard folio comes in, as it securely clips to the iPad and serves as a handy display stand and a wireless keyboard.

Apple , Pencil (2nd Generation)

The perfect gift for any artist who loves to create digital pieces with precision equipment.

You could draw on your iPad with a stylus or your finger, but you’ll have more precise control and touch sensitivity when you use Apple’s official drawing tool. The second-generation Apple Pencil attaches, charges and pairs with your iPad magnetically and has tilt and pressure sensitivity.

Best Apple TV accessories

TotalMount, Apple TV Mount

Get rid of unsightly cables by hiding the Apple TV behind your display.

Gadget lovers and tech enthusiasts know the struggle with efficient cable management. While it might be acceptable for some, cables all over the place makes a space feel untidy. Rid some of the clutter with this handy Apple TV mount that clips onto the back of your TV to keep the cables and the streaming box out of sight.

Apple, Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) (2022)

A slimmer, lighter design and more powerful internals make this top-line model tough to beat.

Speaking of Apple TV, if you are in the market for an all-encompassing streaming device, the Apple TV is an excellent choice. This specific model is capable of displaying 4K resolution content, and has a built-in Wi-Fi receiver and an ethernet port in case you want to use a network cable.

More of the best Apple accessories gifts

Apple, AirTag

Our tester appreciated how easy this one was to use with their phone and other AirTags.

There is no chance that you’ll lose your keys, wallet or your pet ever again when you slap an Apple AirTag on it. This handy little gadget uses Bluetooth technology to relay its position to your iPhone, which you then easily track (and locate) through a mapping app.

Apple , AirTag Leather Key Ring

A great way to attach your AirTag to keys, keeping it safe and looking stylish.

The Apple AirTag isn’t the most affordable tracking device available and doesn’t come with any accessories to attach it to an object. For that reason, you might want to invest in some protection and a way to attach your keys.

Apple, HomePod mini

This wireless speaker is portable so you can listen in any room of your home, and it impressed in our user testing.

Entertainment is the lifeblood that keeps us happy, and there is no better way to blast joy as loudly as you can with Apple’s wireless speaker. It is naturally compatible with Apple’s Siri virtual assistant, so help is only a voice activation away.

Beats, Solo3 Headphones

With cushioned earpads and a wireless Bluetooth connection, the Beats headphones are both stylish and comfortable.

You might not know it, but Apple owns the Beats brand, expanding its audio-listening devices beyond the AirPods. The Solo3 is a solid option if you are looking for durable wireless headphones with flush earpads and stylish looks.

